Thunder Bay Winter Storm Warning Continues: Heavy Snow

Snowbound Thunder Bay Tackles Another Wintery Day

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay remains under a Winter Storm Warning, with heavy snowfall and gusty winds continuing to make travel treacherous. Snowfall totals are expected to reach up to 30 cm by this evening before tapering off to lighter flurries.

School Buses Cancelled

Due to current and forecasted weather and road conditions, ALL RURAL TRANSPORTATION has been CANCELLED for today.

LAKEHEAD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD:

ALL RURAL ROUTES AND RURAL PORTIONS OF URBAN ROUTES ARE CANCELLED AND THE FOLLOWING LAKEHEAD PUBLIC SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED :

Crestview PS – Five Mile PS – Kakabeka Falls PS – Gorham and Ware PS

McKenzie – Nor’wester View PS – Valley Central PS – Whitefish Valley PS

**All other LDSB schools are open and students are expected to attend***

THUNDER BAY CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD AND FAR NORTH SCHOOL BOARD

ALL RURAL ROUTES AND RURAL PORTIONS OF URBAN ROUTES ARE CANCELLED

*** All TBCDS, CSDCAB, CSDGNO schools are open and students are expected to attend ***

City Crews are out plowing snow. Main arteries will be done first. Side Streets and sidewalks are snow covered.

Current Conditions and Hazard Update

As of 6:00 AM, the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport is -5.6°C, with light snow reducing visibility to 2 km. Winds from the northeast are blowing at 26 km/h, gusting to 38 km/h, pushing the wind chill down to -13. The barometric pressure is 100.6 kPa and falling, a clear sign that the storm is still in full force.

Monday Forecast: Snowstorm Peaks

Morning through Afternoon: The snow keeps falling, with another 5 to 10 cm expected. Winds will strengthen from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, before easing later this afternoon. The temperature will hover around -4°C, with a wind chill of -13 in the morning and -8 by the afternoon.

Evening and Overnight: Snow will taper off this evening, leaving a 30% chance of flurries. Winds will shift northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light overnight. The temperature will dip to -11°C, with the wind chill plummeting to a frosty -18.

Tuesday: A Chill in the Air

Morning and Afternoon: Cloudy skies dominate, with northwest winds at 20 km/h calming by midday. The high will be -7°C, but the wind chill will feel like -18 in the morning and -10 by the afternoon.

Evening and Overnight: The clouds stick around with a 30% chance of flurries. Overnight, temperatures will drop to -12°C, signaling a deep freeze.

Wednesday: A Frosty Midweek

The chill deepens on Wednesday, with a high of only -13°C and cloudy skies. Flurries remain a possibility at 30%, while overnight lows plunge to -22°C, offering a reminder that winter is just getting started.

Historical Weather Perspective

Thunder Bay’s record high for December 9th is 8.5°C, set in 1981—a far cry from today’s stormy cold. The record low for this date is -30.1°C, set in 1972. While we’re not breaking records, it’s undeniably a classic Canadian winter day!

Snow Gear and Travel Safety

Dress warmly with layers, waterproof outerwear, and winter boots that can tackle deep snow. Add a scarf and gloves to shield against wind chill. If traveling, exercise caution; poor visibility and slick roads demand a slow and steady approach.

Fun Snow Trivia

Did you know the largest snowflake ever recorded was 38 cm wide, found in Montana in 1887? Thunder Bay might not see flakes that size, but with today’s snowfall, you could build an epic snow fort!