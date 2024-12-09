Thunder Bay Weather Update: Freezing Drizzle Advisory Ended!

6:15 PM EST Freezing Drizzle Alert is Over.

Freezing Drizzle and Slippery Conditions Persist

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay residents should prepare for periods of freezing drizzle this afternoon, which are expected to persist into the evening hours.

This hazardous mix of freezing drizzle and light snow creates a prime environment for ice buildup on surfaces, making roads, walkways, and parking lots particularly slippery.

The Winter Storm Warning has ended. That doesn’t mean all is good and clear however.

Today’s weather has included major amounts of shoveling. Make sure to take the time to warm up your muscles before shoveling. If you are using a snowblower, just remember to keep your fingers out of the way.

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 2:47 PM EST, the temperature sits at -4°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -11°C. Winds are blowing from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, though they are expected to ease later this afternoon.

Forecast for the rest of Monday, December 9

This afternoon and evening will see periods of light snow mixed with freezing drizzle, tapering off late tonight. Winds will shift to the northwest this evening, gusting to 40 km/h before calming overnight. The temperature will dip to -11°C, with a wind chill of -18°C.

Tuesday, December 10

Tuesday will remain cloudy, with a 30% chance of flurries. Winds will blow lightly from the northwest, creating a high of -7°C and a morning wind chill near -18°C, easing to -10°C by the afternoon.

Wednesday, December 11

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30% chance of flurries. Temperatures will only reach a high of -14°C, and the nighttime low will plummet to -26°C under clear skies.

Safety and Wardrobe Advice

Freezing drizzle poses a significant risk, as thin ice layers can be difficult to detect but dangerously slippery. Drivers should reduce speeds and increase stopping distances. Pedestrians should choose footwear with excellent grip and tread cautiously.

Bundle up with insulated outerwear, gloves, and waterproof boots to handle the cold temperatures and icy conditions. A scarf or face mask will provide added warmth against the biting wind chill.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay holds the record for one of the snowiest December days in Ontario, with 38 cm of snowfall on December 22, 1927. While today’s forecast doesn’t compare, freezing drizzle is a reminder of the many forms of winter’s icy grip.