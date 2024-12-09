Quick Arrest Following Overnight Break-In on Memorial Avenue

Thunder Bay, ON – December 9, 2024: A quick response from Thunder Bay Police Service led to the arrest of a suspect following an overnight break-and-enter at a commercial property in the 400 block of Memorial Avenue.

Incident Details

Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, after receiving reports of a possible break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered a broken window and determined the suspects had fled the scene.

Video surveillance provided a clear description of the suspect, leading officers to locate a man matching the description in the 100 block of Cumberland Street South at 3:15 a.m. The suspect attempted to flee but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The individual refused to identify himself.

Charges and Penalties

Henry Joshua Jordan RAE, 30, of Thunder Bay, faces multiple charges, including:

Break and Enter (Criminal Code Section 348(1)(b)): Maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.

Theft Under $5,000 (Section 334(b)): Punishable by up to two years less a day in prison or a fine.

Resisting Arrest (Section 129(a)): Carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

Obstructing Police (Section 129(a)): Also punishable by up to two years in prison.

The accused appeared in court over the weekend and was remanded into custody pending a future court date.

Ongoing Reminder

Thunder Bay Police remind businesses and property owners of the importance of maintaining surveillance systems and secure premises to aid in deterring crime and assisting investigations.