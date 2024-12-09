Police Investigating Threat Incident Targeting Waverly Library

Authorities confirm no credible threat but continue to investigate the source of Saturday’s reported incident

Thunder Bay, ON – December 9, 2024: Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a threat incident reported on Saturday, December 7, targeting a local Thunder Bay Public Library branch ahead of a scheduled “Storytime with Thunder Bay Drag Queens + Crafting with Queens” event.

Upon receiving the report, police secured the scene and conducted a thorough search of the library. Authorities confirmed that no credible threat was identified in the area.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains active, and police are emphasizing the seriousness of intentionally making false reports. Individuals found to have made such reports may face criminal charges.

This is not the first time there have been threats during these events at the Libraries. Earlier in 2024 there was a threat of a bomb at the Mary J.L. Black library.

Call for Information

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Statement from the Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) in Support of Drag Queen Storytimes

During the afternoon of Saturday, December 7, the Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) received a threat to the safety and security of Library staff and members of the public who were assembling to attend Storytime with Thunder Bay Drag Queens at Waverley Library.

The Storytime event was moved to a safe off-site location and continued without further incident. The Library was evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day to ensure the safety of our staff and community. We would like to publicly thank the Thunder Bay Police for their support and assistance in dealing with this threat, which turned out to be a malicious hoax.

“It’s a shame that someone feels justified in wasting the resources of Thunder Bay Police Service in an effort to make what’s essentially a hateful political statement,” said Library CEO Richard Togman.

“These events are designed to foster inclusion, joy, and open-mindedness, teaching children the values of respect and acceptance. The act of threatening such spaces reveals an utter disregard for the safety and well-being of children, and we stand united in our commitment to protect and uplift every child, regardless of who they are or whom they love,” said program supporter and Board Director of Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay Jason Veltri.

The Thunder Bay Public Library is proud to be open to all members of our community. We stand in solidarity with Thunder Bay’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community and are committed to continuing to present inclusive programming at all of our Library branches. Storytime with Thunder Bay Drag Queens will continue on a monthly basis for the foreseeable future. We encourage everyone to attend and participate in the equity, diversity and inclusivity of Storytime with Thunder Bay Drag Queens.