Northern Ontario First Nation Community Weather Updates for December 9 and 10 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Winter is here! While Northern Ontario First Nation communities are not under the heavy snowfall warnings, or winter weather travel advisories, it is still winter.

Air Travel: If you are flying today, check with your airline. Weather conditions in the region could impact your flight.

Here’s a detailed weather forecast for each community:

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -21°C.

Northwest at 15 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:24 AM; sunset at 4:24 PM.

Forecast:

December 9: Mostly cloudy and cold with a high of -11°C and a low of -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated coats, snow boots, and gloves are essential.

Trivia: Marten Falls often sees December as the start of snow-covered landscapes lasting into spring.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Cloudy at -19°C.

Light and variable. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:23 AM; sunset at 4:15 PM.

Forecast:

December 9: Colder with low clouds, high of -16°C, low of -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Windproof jackets and face protection are recommended.

Trivia: Fort Severn is Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiencing extreme cold in December.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy at -16°C.

East at 10 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:20 AM; sunset at 4:30 PM.

Forecast:

December 9: Cloudy and cold, high of -12°C, low of -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with thermal wear is advisable.

Trivia: Fort Hope’s proximity to large lakes influences its snowfall patterns.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Mostly clear at -21°C.

Calm. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM; sunset at 4:20 PM.

Forecast:

December 9: Low clouds with some sun, high of -12°C, low of -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter wear is essential.

Trivia: Sachigo Lake often experiences early ice formation in December.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy at -28°C.

North at 10 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM; sunset at 4:10 PM.

Forecast:

December 9: Low clouds followed by some sun, high of -12°C, low of -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Multiple layers and face protection are necessary.

Trivia: Big Trout Lake’s remote location leads to some of the coldest temperatures in Ontario.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy at -19°C.

West at 12 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM; sunset at 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

December 9: Morning snow up to 1 cm; then sunny, high of -11°C, low of -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots and thermal layers are recommended.

Trivia: Sandy Lake often sees its first significant snowfall by early December.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy at -12°C.

East at 10 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:10 AM; sunset at 4:40 PM.

Forecast:

December 9: Cloudy, high of -9°C, low of -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm layers and windproof outerwear are advisable.

Trivia: Pikangikum’s location near water bodies affects its winter weather patterns.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -20°C . Barometric pressure is steady at 1023 hPa , and winds are light from the north at 8 km/h.

Forecast:

December 9: Cloudy with some sunny breaks, high of -12°C , low of -21°C .

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thick jackets, insulated gloves, and snow boots are necessary for prolonged outdoor exposure.

Trivia: Cat Lake’s name is derived from the lynx population historically seen in the region.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of -23°C . Barometric pressure is holding at 1026 hPa , with calm winds.

Forecast:

December 9: Bitterly cold but bright, with a high near -14°C and a low of -22°C .

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full winter gear, including a balaclava or face mask, is critical to prevent frostbite in extreme cold.

Trivia: Kasabonika Lake often experiences rapid temperature drops at night, typical for its northern location.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions: Clear skies and very cold, with a temperature of -25°C . Barometric pressure is steady at 1028 hPa , with calm winds.

Forecast:

December 9: Clear skies, high of -17°C , low of -24°C .

Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme cold weather gear is essential. Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure without proper thermal clothing.

Trivia: Neskantaga experiences some of the shortest daylight hours in December, with less than eight hours of daylight.

Summer Beaver

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold at -26°C . Barometric pressure is steady at 1029 hPa , with calm winds.

Forecast:

December 9: Partly sunny, high of -14°C , low of -23°C .

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated winter boots, heavy coats, and thermal gloves are essential for these frigid conditions.

Trivia: Summer Beaver’s December weather is dominated by Arctic air masses, leading to consistently sub-zero conditions.

Peawanuck

Current Conditions: Overcast and frigid at -28°C . Barometric pressure is steady at 1030 hPa , with light northwest winds at 10 km/h.

Forecast:

December 9: Cold with cloudy skies and a high of -17°C , low of -25°C .

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full-body thermal protection, including insulated mittens and windproof layers, is necessary.

Trivia: Peawanuck experiences some of Ontario’s harshest December weather, with extreme cold and very short daylight hours.

Attawapiskat

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy at -23°C . Barometric pressure is holding steady at 1025 hPa , and winds are calm.

Forecast:

December 9: Cold with sunny breaks, high of -14°C , low of -22°C .

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal wear, snow boots, and windproof jackets are essential for outdoor activities.

Trivia: Attawapiskat is no stranger to early December ice buildup, as nearby James Bay freezes over.

Summary

The Northern Ontario First Nations communities are bracing for frigid Arctic air, with temperatures ranging from -9°C to lows near -30°C. Light snow is expected in some regions on December 10, but most communities will experience a mix of cold clouds and sunshine.