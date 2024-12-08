Winter Storm Warning: Thunder Bay Prepares for Significant Snowfall

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay finds itself under a Winter Storm Warning, with significant snowfall expected to blanket the city from late this afternoon into Monday evening. The Weather Desk predicts snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour, with total accumulations of 15 to 30 cm.

With the freezing rain from Saturday, sidewalks are slippery. Be careful out there.

Keep a weather eye out there for highway travel. Plan on delays or postpone non critical travel.

If you were planning a relaxed start to your week, Mother Nature has other ideas.

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 7:00 AM EST, the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport sits at -3.7°C under cloudy skies, with a wind chill making it feel like -8°C. Humidity levels are at 81%, with a dew point of -6.5°C. Winds from the northeast at 10 km/h are keeping things brisk, and the barometric pressure of 100.9 kPa is on the rise.

Storm Details and Forecast

Sunday, December 8

Cloudy conditions will dominate the morning, with a 30% chance of light snow. By late afternoon, the chance of snow increases to 60%, with heavier snowfall expected as the evening progresses. Winds will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, and the high temperature will hover near -1°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -12°C.

Tonight

The storm hits full swing tonight, bringing 10 to 15 cm of snow and gusty winds from the east at 30 km/h, occasionally reaching speeds of 50 km/h. The temperature will remain steady around -2°C, with a wind chill of -9°C. Travel could become treacherous due to rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility.

Monday, December 9

More snow is on the way, with an additional 5 to 10 cm expected through the day. Winds will persist from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h before calming in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to -5°C by late afternoon, and the wind chill will feel like -12°C. Snow will taper to flurries by evening.

Tuesday, December 10

A calmer day is expected, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 40% chance of flurries. The high will be around -9°C, and the nighttime low could drop to a bone-chilling -17°C.

Wardrobe Advisory

Bundle up in your warmest winter wear if you need to venture outdoors. Opt for thermal layers, waterproof boots, and a thick winter coat to combat the snow and biting wind chills. Visibility may be limited during heavy snowfall, so a bright scarf or hat can help make you more noticeable to drivers.

Did You Know?

On this date, Thunder Bay’s historic high was 8.6°C, recorded in 1981, while the record low was a frosty -34.2°C in 1989. While today’s forecast won’t break records, the impending snowstorm is sure to leave its mark.