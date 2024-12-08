Why Food Recalls in Canada Seem More Frequent Lately

Recent High-Profile Recalls and Their Impact

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Canada has faced several significant food recalls this year, including sweet kale salad kits and plant-based milks. Tragically, a listeriosis outbreak tied to Silk and Great Value beverages resulted in three deaths in Ontario and 20 illnesses across Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Alberta.

Listeria is particularly dangerous, causing severe complications like meningitis and pregnancy-related issues. Meanwhile, organic carrots, cucumbers, and other fresh produce have also been recalled for risks such as E. coli and Salmonella.

Are Food Recalls Truly Increasing?

Not necessarily. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), food recall numbers remain consistent year over year, averaging 220 to 250 recalls per fiscal year. An outlier in 2019–20 saw 560 recalls, inflating perceptions.

Heightened media attention and advanced contamination detection technologies contribute to the perception of rising recalls. Timothy Lytton, a food safety expert, notes that media coverage amplifies public concern, even if overall risks remain steady.

Why Are Recalls Issued?

Recalls can stem from various issues:

Health Hazards : Pathogens like Listeria, E. coli, or Salmonella.

: Pathogens like Listeria, E. coli, or Salmonella. Foreign Contaminants : Glass, metal, or plastic fragments.

: Glass, metal, or plastic fragments. Labelling Errors: Unlabelled allergens or non-compliance with bilingual standards.

Many recalls are precautionary, such as the sweet kale salad recall, which occurred without any illnesses being reported.

How Is the Industry Addressing Food Safety?

Farm Practices and Prevention

Microbiologist Keith Warriner of the University of Guelph emphasizes testing irrigation water and compost to prevent contamination from livestock and wildlife.

Advanced Detection Technology

DNA fingerprinting allows regulators to quickly trace contaminants, such as E. coli, to their source.

Targeted CFIA Inspections

The CFIA prioritizes high-risk products like deli meats and seafood, conducting inspections more frequently than for lower-risk products like plant-based milks.

While food recalls can be concerning, they demonstrate the efficiency of Canada’s food safety protocols. The CFIA’s proactive measures, coupled with industry advancements, ensure public health remains a top priority.