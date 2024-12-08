Snowy Conditions Ahead: Sioux Lookout Under Winter Travel Advisory

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Sioux Lookout and Eastern Lac Seul are facing a Winter Travel Advisory through Monday evening. With snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour at times and total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm, the forecast promises a wintry challenge for drivers and pedestrians alike. The Weather Desk predicts that local accumulations may even exceed 15 cm, raising the possibility of an upgraded snowfall warning.

Current Conditions in Sioux Lookout

At 6:00 AM CST, the Sioux Lookout Airport reported mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of -10.7°C and a wind chill making it feel like -14°C. The humidity sits at 89%, and winds are light from the east-southeast at 5 km/h. Barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and rising, signaling the incoming snow.

The Advisory Breakdown

Sunday, December 8

The day begins with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance of flurries. By late afternoon, snow begins to fall, with a 60% chance of light snow and the risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Winds will strengthen from the east, reaching 20 km/h by evening. The high will reach -7°C, but a wind chill will make it feel like -16°C.

Tonight

The heaviest snowfall is expected tonight, with 5 to 10 cm accumulating. Gusty east winds will peak at 40 km/h, making conditions even trickier. The temperature will dip to -10°C, with a wind chill of -18°C.

Monday, December 9

The snow continues, albeit lighter, with another 2 to 4 cm expected. Winds will ease slightly to 15 km/h, and the temperature will remain steady near -10°C, with the wind chill holding at a frosty -18°C. By evening, the snow will taper off, leaving cloudy skies and a chance of lingering flurries.

Tuesday, December 10

A mix of sun and clouds returns, but don’t pack away your shovel yet—a 40% chance of flurries persists. Temperatures will be colder, with a high near -14°C and a nighttime low plummeting to -27°C.

Staying Warm and Safe

Expect icy roads and reduced visibility, so plan extra time for travel. Wear layers, including a weatherproof jacket and insulated boots. If you’re driving, keep an emergency kit in your car—better to have it and not need it than the other way around!

Did You Know?

Sioux Lookout’s record low temperature for this date was -38.3°C in 1989—a chilling reminder of what true winter cold feels like. Today’s snow may make travel tricky, but at least we’re staying a little warmer than that icy milestone.