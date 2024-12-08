Snowfall Warning: Kenora Region Prepares for a Wintry Blast

Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog are under a Snowfall Warning with a frosty forecast of 15 to 20 cm of snow expected by Monday evening. This upgrade from a winter weather travel advisory signals a substantial storm set to make roads and sidewalks a winter wonderland—whether that’s delightful or daunting depends on your perspective!

Current Conditions in Kenora

As of 6:00 AM CST, Kenora Airport reports cloudy skies with a temperature of -3.5°C. Humidity is at a high 96%, adding a damp chill to the air. Winds from the east-northeast are blowing at 10 km/h, giving a wind chill of -7°C. The barometric pressure is 100.8 kPa and rising, signaling the arrival of this snowy system.

Forecast and Warning Details

Sunday, December 8

The morning will bring cloudy skies and a slight chance (30%) of light snow or freezing drizzle. The main event begins this afternoon with snow spreading across the region, accumulating 2 to 4 cm during the day. Winds will pick up from the east, reaching 20 km/h, and the high will hover around -3°C with a wind chill near -9°C.

Tonight

The snow intensifies tonight, delivering 10 to 15 cm of fresh powder. Winds from the east will gust up to 40 km/h, adding to the stormy atmosphere. Temperatures will dip to -6°C, and the wind chill will feel like -12°C. Visibility could be significantly reduced, making travel hazardous.

Monday, December 9

Light snow continues into Monday, adding another 2 cm before tapering off by evening. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h later in the day, maintaining a steady temperature near -7°C and a wind chill of -15°C. Expect some lingering flurries Monday night.

Tuesday, December 10

A break from the snow arrives with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of flurries. The high will be a chilly -15°C, and the nighttime low will plummet to -26°C, making for a truly frigid night.

Safety and Style Tips

If you’re heading out, ensure you’re well-prepared for snow-covered roads and sidewalks. Sturdy, insulated boots and waterproof outerwear are non-negotiable. Gloves, hats, and scarves will help ward off frostbite during prolonged exposure, especially as temperatures drop sharply after the snowfall.

Kenora’s Weather History

On this date in history, Kenora has seen its fair share of extremes. The record high was 8.0°C in 1948, while the record low plunged to a bone-chilling -33.3°C in 1985. Today’s snowy conditions land somewhere between those extremes, though the upcoming lows might rival the record books.