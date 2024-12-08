Snowfall Warning Issued for Fort Frances, Emo, and Atikokan

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – A Snowfall Warning is in effect for Fort Frances, Emo, and Atikokan, with 15 to 20 cm of snow expected between this afternoon and Monday evening. Upgraded from an earlier travel advisory, this warning signals significant accumulation and challenging travel conditions ahead.

Current Conditions in Fort Frances

At 6:00 AM CST, Fort Frances is reporting a temperature of 0.6°C, with humidity at 90% and light east-northeast winds at 7 km/h. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and rising, indicating the onset of the approaching weather system.

The morning feels cooler with a wind chill of -5°C, despite the temperature hovering around freezing.

The Forecast: Snow and Plenty of It

Sunday, December 8

This morning sees cloudy skies with a 30% chance of light snow or freezing drizzle. The main snowstorm arrives this afternoon, bringing 2 to 4 cm of fresh accumulation before evening. Winds will remain light, but temperatures will hover near 0°C, with a wind chill of -5°C.

Tonight

The heaviest snowfall is forecasted for tonight, with 10 to 15 cm of accumulation. Light winds and temperatures dipping to -3°C will make conditions feel more like -8°C with the wind chill. Travel may become hazardous due to snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.

Monday, December 9

Light snow continues into Monday with an additional 2 cm expected before tapering off by the evening. Temperatures will remain steady around -3°C, but a wind chill of -11°C will make it feel considerably colder.

Tuesday, December 10

A mix of sun and clouds is in the cards, with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop further, with a high near -12°C and a nighttime low plummeting to -24°C, ushering in some truly frigid air.

Wardrobe and Travel Advice

Keep your winter gear handy! Waterproof boots, gloves, and heavy coats are essential to combat the cold and snow. If you’re driving, slow down and allow for extra stopping distance—roads and parking lots will be snow-covered and slippery.

An emergency kit in your car, including a blanket, flashlight, and snacks, is a smart addition during weather like this.

A Fun Weather Fact

Fort Frances’ record high for December 8th was 7.8°C, set in 1930, while the record low plunged to -35.6°C in 1980. While today’s snow won’t come close to those extremes, it will certainly make for a memorable start to the week!