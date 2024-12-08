Snowfall Warning in Effect for Winnipeg

Winnipeg Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall and Blowing Snow Expected

WINNIPEG – WEATHER DESK – Winnipeg is under a Snowfall Warning as a strong low-pressure system brings 10 to 20 cm of snow to the region. The storm, moving in from southern Saskatchewan, began delivering snow this morning and will intensify throughout the day and into Sunday night. While mild temperatures initially limit blowing snow, conditions will worsen tonight with gusty winds creating reduced visibility in blowing and falling snow.

Winter Travel Advisory

Rapidly accumulating snow will create slippery roads and hazardous driving conditions. Poor visibility due to blowing snow will further complicate travel, particularly overnight and into Monday morning. Plan extra travel time and consider delaying non-essential trips. Use winter tires, drive cautiously, and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

Current Conditions in Winnipeg

As of 9:21 AM CST, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport reports mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of -2.9°C. Winds are from the east at 14 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -8°C. Humidity stands at 91%, and the barometric pressure is 100.5 kPa, falling steadily as the storm approaches. Visibility is holding at 24 km, but this is expected to decrease significantly as snow intensifies.

Detailed Forecast

Sunday, December 8

The day will remain cloudy with snow, at times heavy, starting late morning and continuing into the night. By evening, snowfall will total approximately 10 cm, accompanied by increasing east winds at 20 km/h by noon. The high will reach +1°C, but wind chills will make it feel closer to -7°C.

Tonight

Snowfall will continue heavily, adding another 5 to 10 cm of accumulation. Gusting north winds at 30 km/h, peaking at 50 km/h, will create areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibility. Temperatures will dip to -9°C, with wind chills plummeting to -18°C.

Monday, December 9

Snow will taper to light flurries but will linger throughout the day. Strong northwest winds will persist at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, causing local blowing snow in the morning. Temperatures will fall steadily, reaching -12°C by the afternoon, with a wind chill near -22°C.

Monday Night

Cloudy periods will dominate the evening, and temperatures will dip further to -14°C, though the wind will ease slightly.

Tuesday, December 10

The storm will clear, bringing a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be -11°C, but Tuesday night will see a sharp drop to -27°C, reminding everyone of Winnipeg’s reputation for extreme cold.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Be prepared for heavy snow and cold winds. Today and tonight, insulated waterproof boots, snow pants, and heavy winter coats are essential for staying dry and warm. Gloves, scarves, and hats are a must to protect against frostbite, especially with wind chills reaching into the -20s by Monday.

Winnipeg Weather Trivia

Winnipeg’s nickname “Winterpeg” is well-deserved, with the city often experiencing significant snowfall events. The record single-day snowfall in December was 38.1 cm, set on December 31, 1947. While this storm won’t approach those extremes, it serves as a reminder of Winnipeg’s infamous winter weather.