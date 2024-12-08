Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Outlook: December 8–10, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – As winter tightens its grip on Northern Ontario, several First Nations communities are experiencing frigid temperatures and varying precipitation.

There are weather Alerts or Warnings in effect for Thunder Bay (Winter Storm Warning), Sioux Lookout (Winter Travel Advisory) and Dryden (Snowfall Warning) this may impact travel by air as well as on Highways 11, 17, and local roadways.

Here’s a detailed forecast for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), for December 8 through December 10, 2024.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy with a temperature of -23°C. Barometric pressure is 1021 hPa and rising. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:48 AM; sunset at 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Very cold with sun and areas of low clouds. High of -16°C, low of -25°C.

Monday, December 9: Mostly cloudy. High of -10°C, low of -12°C.

Tuesday, December 10: A bit of morning snow, accumulating up to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy. High of -8°C, low of -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with insulated outerwear is essential. Ensure extremities are well-protected to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls often experiences its coldest December temperatures in the second week, aligning with this forecast.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of -13°C. Barometric pressure is 1018 hPa and steady. Winds are from the east-northeast at 10 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM; sunset at 4:10 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Low clouds. High of -10°C, low of -21°C.

Monday, December 9: Cold with low clouds. High of -13°C, low of -15°C.

Tuesday, December 10: Cloudy with afternoon flurries. High of -9°C, low of -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter gear, including windproof jackets and thermal layers, is recommended.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn’s proximity to Hudson Bay often results in colder temperatures due to Arctic air masses.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Current Conditions: Clear skies with a temperature of -22°C. Barometric pressure is 1020 hPa and rising. Winds are calm.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:55 AM; sunset at 4:30 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Mostly cloudy and very cold. High of -14°C, low of -21°C.

Monday, December 9: Cloudy and cold. High of -11°C, low of -15°C.

Tuesday, December 10: Low clouds. High of -10°C, low of -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Multiple layers with insulated outerwear are crucial. Face protection is advised against biting winds.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope’s inland location results in significant temperature fluctuations during winter months.

Sachigo Lake

Current Conditions: Mostly clear with a temperature of -24°C. Barometric pressure is 1022 hPa and rising. Winds are light from the northwest.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:05 AM; sunset at 4:25 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Low clouds breaking for some sun and cold. High of -14°C, low of -22°C.

Monday, December 9: Low clouds breaking for some sun. High of -13°C, low of -20°C.

Tuesday, December 10: Cold with light snow at times; little or no accumulation. High of -15°C, low of -26°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thermal clothing with windproof layers is essential. Ensure hands and feet are well-insulated.

Weather Trivia: Sachigo Lake’s northern latitude contributes to its extended periods of cold during December.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Current Conditions: Mostly clear with a temperature of -27°C. Barometric pressure is 1023 hPa and steady. Winds are calm.

Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:10 AM; sunset at 4:20 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Seasonably cold with times of clouds and sun. High of -14°C, low of -22°C.

Monday, December 9: Low clouds followed by some sun. High of -12°C, low of -17°C.

Tuesday, December 10: Cloudy. High of -12°C, low of -23°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy insulation is necessary. Face masks and thermal gloves are recommended.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake often records some of the lowest temperatures in Ontario during December.

Sandy Lake

Current Conditions:

Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -20°C. The barometric pressure is 1021 hPa and rising, with light winds from the north at 5 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset:

Sunrise at 8:00 AM; sunset at 4:22 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8:

Cold with increasing clouds. High near -15°C , dropping to -21°C overnight.

Monday, December 9:

Cloudy with a chance of light snow accumulating up to 2 cm. High around -12°C, with a low near -17°C.

Tuesday, December 10:

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -14°C and a low of -24°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Opt for thermal layers and insulated boots. Add a windproof jacket to block the chill.

Weather Trivia:

Sandy Lake’s winters are influenced by its position near the Severn River Basin, resulting in prolonged cold spells.

Pikangikum

Current Conditions:

Cloudy with a temperature of -18°C. Barometric pressure is 1018 hPa and steady, with light winds from the east-northeast at 6 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset:

Sunrise at 7:50 AM; sunset at 4:30 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8:

Cold and mostly cloudy. High near -13°C , with a nighttime low of -20°C .

Monday, December 9:

Cloudy with snow flurries bringing up to 2 cm. High near -11°C, with a low around -16°C.

Tuesday, December 10:

Periods of light snow, little accumulation expected. High of -12°C, dropping to -23°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Dress in thick layers with extra hand and foot protection, as humidity increases the chill factor.

Weather Trivia:

Pikangikum is known for its sharp winter temperature drops due to open landscapes and northern wind flows.

Cat Lake

Current Conditions:

Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -19°C. Winds are calm, with a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa and rising.

Sunrise/Sunset:

Sunrise at 8:05 AM; sunset at 4:27 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8:

Mostly cloudy skies with brief sunny breaks. High near -15°C , with a low of -20°C .

Monday, December 9:

Cloudy with light snow. High near -12°C, and a low of -18°C.

Tuesday, December 10:

Cloudy periods with occasional flurries. High near -13°C, and an overnight low near -24°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Layer up with thermals, heavy-duty mittens, and winter-proof boots to ensure warmth.

Weather Trivia:

Cat Lake’s position in Northern Ontario makes it prone to extended sub-zero periods, a hallmark of Canadian winter.

Kasabonika Lake

Current Conditions:

Cloudy skies dominate with a temperature of -22°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 1022 hPa and steady.

Sunrise/Sunset:

Sunrise at 8:12 AM; sunset at 4:15 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8:

Clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching a high of -16°C and a low of -22°C .

Monday, December 9:

Increasing clouds with light snow late. High near -12°C, with a low of -20°C.

Tuesday, December 10:

Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. High near -14°C, and a low of -26°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Thick parkas and insulated snow boots are necessary. Face masks and scarves will protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia:

Kasabonika Lake regularly experiences some of Ontario’s coldest December temperatures due to its latitude and isolation.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Current Conditions:

Clear skies with a frigid temperature of -25°C. Winds are calm, and the barometric pressure is 1025 hPa and steady.

Sunrise/Sunset:

Sunrise at 8:15 AM; sunset at 4:12 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8:

Bright but bitterly cold with a high near -17°C and a low of -25°C .

Monday, December 9:

Cloudy with a chance of light snow. High near -15°C, with an overnight low of -20°C.

Tuesday, December 10:

Cloudy periods and a slight chance of flurries. High near -16°C, with a low plunging to -27°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Prepare with thermal gear and triple-layered gloves. Avoid prolonged exposure to the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia:

Neskantaga’s winters often reach Arctic-like conditions, as it sits within Ontario’s far north.