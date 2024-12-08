Heavy Snowfall on the Way for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and Wabigoon

Snowfall Warning in Full Effect

Residents in Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and Wabigoon, prepare for a significant snowfall event as 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected between this afternoon and Monday evening. This snowfall warning, upgraded from a travel advisory, highlights challenging winter conditions ahead with heavy snow at rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour.

Current Conditions in Dryden

As of 6:00 AM CST, Dryden Airport reports cloudy skies with a temperature of -7.7°C. Humidity is at 90%, contributing to a chill that feels like -12°C with light winds from the east-northeast at 9 km/h. Barometric pressure stands at 100.9 kPa. Visibility is somewhat reduced at 16 km, hinting at the wintry changes on the horizon.

Snowstorm Details and Forecast

Sunday, December 8

This morning starts mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow or freezing drizzle. The real snow arrives late this afternoon, with accumulations of around 2 cm before nightfall. Winds will pick up, becoming easterly at 20 km/h, and the high temperature will reach -5°C, but it will feel more like -12°C with the wind chill.

Tonight

Heavy snow blankets the region tonight, bringing 10 to 15 cm of accumulation. Gusty winds from the east will reach up to 40 km/h, making conditions particularly hazardous for travel. The low temperature will dip to -7°C, with wind chills near -14°C.

Monday, December 9

Snow continues into Monday with an additional 2 to 4 cm expected. Winds will remain gusty at 20 km/h before easing later in the day. Temperatures will steadily fall to -10°C, and the wind chill will make it feel closer to -18°C. By Monday evening, snowfall will taper off, leaving lingering cloudy skies.

Tuesday, December 10

The snow gives way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures remain frosty, with a high near -14°C and a nighttime low plunging to -26°C.

Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Layer up! With heavy snow and biting winds, waterproof outerwear is essential. Insulated boots, gloves, and hats will help you stay comfortable and safe as you tackle snow-covered streets. Keep an ice scraper handy for your vehicle—it’s going to get plenty of use!

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know? Dryden’s record high for December 8th was a balmy 6.6°C in 1979, while the record low plummeted to -33.5°C in 1982. While this snowstorm won’t set temperature records, it’s shaping up to deliver a classic Canadian winter experience.