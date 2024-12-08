Coast to Coast to Coast Canada’s Weather Outlook for December 8 and 9 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Canada will experience a diverse array of weather conditions from coast to coast to coast on December 8 and 9, 2024, several regions are under weather warnings and advisories.

Northern Ontario has Winter Storm Warnings, Snowfall Warnings, and Weather Advisories in effect.

Why does this matter? The Trans Canada Highway through Northern Ontario is called Highway 17 and Highway 11. The weather will likely by Monday impact travel, with Motor Vehicle Collision and Weather Conditions causing closures. This will include those packages you have ordered for Christmas.

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the current conditions, forecasts, and necessary precautions for major cities across the country.

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s

A Wind Warning is in effect for St. John’s and vicinity, with southeasterly gusts reaching up to 100 km/h expected on Monday morning. Residents should secure loose objects and exercise caution.

Current Conditions: Mostly sunny, -5°C.

Mostly sunny, -5°C. Barometric Pressure: 1020 hPa and steady.

1020 hPa and steady. Winds: Light from the northwest.

Light from the northwest. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:45 AM / 4:15 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Increasing cloudiness with a high of -1°C and a low of -3°C.

Increasing cloudiness with a high of -1°C and a low of -3°C. Monday, December 9: Morning rain with strong winds; high of 6°C, low of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with waterproof outerwear is recommended, especially for Monday’s rain and wind.

Historical Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for the most foggy days in Canada, averaging 124 days per year.

New Brunswick

Saint John

Current Conditions: Snow, -3°C.

Snow, -3°C. Barometric Pressure: 1015 hPa and falling.

1015 hPa and falling. Winds: Northeast at 20 km/h.

Northeast at 20 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:50 AM / 4:30 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: 5-10 cm of snow with a high of 2°C and a low of -7°C.

5-10 cm of snow with a high of 2°C and a low of -7°C. Monday, December 9: Breezy with partial sunshine; high of -2°C, low of -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm clothing with insulated boots and gloves are essential due to snowfall and cold temperatures.

Historical Trivia: Saint John is known for having the highest tides in the world, reaching up to 16 meters.

Nova Scotia

Halifax

Current Conditions: Light snow, -5°C.

Light snow, -5°C. Barometric Pressure: 1018 hpa and steady.

1018 hpa and steady. Winds: East at 15 km/h.

East at 15 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:40 AM / 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Light snow accumulation up to 1 cm; high of 5°C, low of -2°C.

Light snow accumulation up to 1 cm; high of 5°C, low of -2°C. Monday, December 9: Partly sunny with a high of 2°C, low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with a waterproof jacket is advisable due to light snow and cool temperatures.

Historical Trivia: Halifax experienced its worst snowstorm in February 2004, with over 95 cm of snow in one day.

Quebec

Quebec City

Current Conditions: Snow, -5°C.

Snow, -5°C. Barometric Pressure: 1016 hPa and falling.

1016 hPa and falling. Winds: Northeast at 25 km/h.

Northeast at 25 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:20 AM / 4:00 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Additional 5-10 cm of snow; high of -2°C, low of -13°C.

Additional 5-10 cm of snow; high of -2°C, low of -13°C. Monday, December 9: Cloudy with breezy conditions; high of -4°C, low of -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy winter attire, including insulated coats and boots, is necessary due to significant snowfall and cold temperatures.

Historical Trivia: Quebec City is one of the snowiest cities in Canada, averaging over 300 cm of snow annually.

Montreal

Current Conditions: Light snow, -1°C.

Light snow, -1°C. Barometric Pressure: 1014 hPa and steady.

1014 hPa and steady. Winds: East at 20 km/h.

East at 20 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:30 AM / 4:15 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Morning snow up to 1 cm; high of 3°C, low of -7°C.

Morning snow up to 1 cm; high of 3°C, low of -7°C. Monday, December 9: Afternoon snow accumulation of 1-3 cm; high of -4°C, low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Warm layers with waterproof footwear are recommended due to light snow and chilly conditions.

Historical Trivia: Montreal’s coldest December temperature was -37.8°C, recorded in 1933.

Ontario

Toronto

Current Conditions: Cloudy, 5°C.

Cloudy, 5°C. Barometric Pressure: 1012 hPa and steady.

1012 hPa and steady. Winds: Southwest at 15 km/h.

Southwest at 15 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: 7:45 AM / 4:40 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Mostly cloudy with a high of 6°C, low of 2°C.

Mostly cloudy with a high of 6°C, low of 2°C. Monday, December 9: Cloudy with light rain; high of 6°C, low of 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light jackets and umbrellas are suitable for mild temperatures and light rain.

Historical Trivia: Toronto’s warmest December day reached 17.6°C in 1982.

Greater Sudbury

Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of -4°C , barometric pressure at 1018 hPa and rising, and light northerly winds at 10 km/h.

Overcast with a temperature of , barometric pressure at and rising, and light northerly winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Cloudy skies with a high near -3°C and a low of -8°C .

Cloudy skies with a high near and a low of . Monday, December 9: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow, high of -5°C, low of -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with insulated coats and gloves will keep you warm during these cold but manageable temperatures.

Historical Trivia: Sudbury is often one of the snowiest cities in Ontario, averaging nearly 250 cm of snow annually.

Sault Ste. Marie

Current Conditions: Light snow with a temperature of -3°C , barometric pressure at 1015 hPa and steady, and winds from the northeast at 15 km/h.

Light snow with a temperature of , barometric pressure at and steady, and winds from the northeast at 15 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:05 AM, sunset at 4:45 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Snow continues with accumulations of 5-10 cm, high of -2°C , low of -7°C .

Snow continues with accumulations of 5-10 cm, high of , low of . Monday, December 9: Snow tapers off to flurries; high of -3°C, low of -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof boots and winter jackets are essential as snowfall accumulates.

Historical Trivia: Sault Ste. Marie’s location near Lake Superior often results in heavy lake-effect snow events.

Thunder Bay

Current Conditions: Cloudy with a temperature of -4°C , barometric pressure at 100.9 kPa and rising, and northeast winds at 10 km/h.

Cloudy with a temperature of , barometric pressure at and rising, and northeast winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:15 AM, sunset at 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Snow beginning late in the afternoon, high of -1°C , low of -7°C .

Snow beginning late in the afternoon, high of , low of . Monday, December 9: Snow continues with an additional 10-15 cm possible, high of -5°C, low of -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy coats, gloves, and snow boots will keep you protected from heavy snow and wind chills.

Historical Trivia: Thunder Bay’s lowest December temperature was -41.1°C, recorded in 1977.

Manitoba

Winnipeg

Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of -8°C , barometric pressure at 1016 hPa and rising, and light northerly winds at 8 km/h.

Mostly cloudy with a temperature of , barometric pressure at and rising, and light northerly winds at 8 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:10 AM, sunset at 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Mostly cloudy skies, high of -6°C , low of -12°C .

Mostly cloudy skies, high of , low of . Monday, December 9: Partly sunny with a chance of light snow, high of -8°C, low of -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered winter attire with thermal innerwear is recommended.

Historical Trivia: Winnipeg’s nickname “Winterpeg” comes from its long, frigid winters. Its record December low was -47.8°C in 1879.

Churchill

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy and frigid with a temperature of -25°C , barometric pressure at 1023 hPa and rising, with calm winds.

Partly cloudy and frigid with a temperature of , barometric pressure at and rising, with calm winds. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 9:00 AM, sunset at 3:30 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Clear skies, high near -22°C , low of -30°C .

Clear skies, high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Mostly sunny, high near -20°C, low of -31°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme cold weather gear, including windproof jackets and insulated boots, is essential.

Historical Trivia: Churchill is famously known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World,” often seeing cold temperatures well into early summer.

Saskatchewan

Regina

Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of -10°C , barometric pressure at 1018 hPa and steady, and southeast winds at 10 km/h.

Overcast with a temperature of , barometric pressure at and steady, and southeast winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:20 AM, sunset at 4:40 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Cloudy skies with light snow possible, high of -8°C , low of -12°C .

Cloudy skies with light snow possible, high of , low of . Monday, December 9: Partly cloudy and cold, high near -10°C, low of -17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thick winter coats and boots will keep you comfortable in the crisp winter air.

Historical Trivia: Regina saw one of its heaviest snowfalls in December 1955, with over 35 cm in a single day.

Saskatoon

Current Conditions: Clear skies, temperature of -13°C , barometric pressure at 1021 hPa and steady, and calm winds.

Clear skies, temperature of , barometric pressure at and steady, and calm winds. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM, sunset at 4:35 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Bright skies with a high near -10°C , low of -14°C .

Bright skies with a high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Increasing clouds, high of -12°C, low of -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots and heavy gloves are essential for braving the chill.

Historical Trivia: Saskatoon’s record low in December was a staggering -50°C, recorded in 1893.

Alberta

Edmonton

Current Conditions: Overcast with a temperature of -12°C , barometric pressure at 1020 hPa and steady, with light northeasterly winds at 10 km/h.

Overcast with a temperature of , barometric pressure at and steady, with light northeasterly winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:30 AM, sunset at 4:15 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Cloudy with light flurries, high near -9°C , low of -15°C .

Cloudy with light flurries, high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Partly sunny and cold, high near -12°C, low of -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Thick jackets, thermal layers, and windproof accessories are essential in the sharp winter chill.

Historical Trivia: Edmonton experienced its snowiest December in 2006, with a total of 71.6 cm of snow for the month.

Fort McMurray

Current Conditions: Clear and cold at -21°C , barometric pressure at 1023 hPa and steady, with calm winds.

Clear and cold at , barometric pressure at and steady, with calm winds. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:45 AM, sunset at 4:05 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Clear skies with a high near -17°C , low of -26°C .

Clear skies with a high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Mostly sunny and cold, high near -20°C, low of -28°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Full winter gear, including face protection, is necessary for this extreme cold.

Historical Trivia: Fort McMurray’s coldest recorded December temperature was -48°C in 1968.

Calgary

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy and cold at -11°C , barometric pressure at 1018 hPa and rising, with light northeasterly winds at 10 km/h.

Partly cloudy and cold at , barometric pressure at and rising, with light northeasterly winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:25 AM, sunset at 4:30 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Increasing clouds with light snow late, high of -6°C , low of -14°C .

Increasing clouds with light snow late, high of , low of . Monday, December 9: Flurries tapering off, high of -9°C, low of -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layers with waterproof outerwear are advisable for snowy conditions.

Historical Trivia: Calgary is famous for its frequent Chinooks, which can raise winter temperatures by up to 20°C within hours.

British Columbia

Kamloops

Current Conditions: Overcast and cold at -8°C , barometric pressure at 1024 hPa and rising, with calm winds.

Overcast and cold at , barometric pressure at and rising, with calm winds. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 4:00 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Mostly cloudy with flurries, high near -4°C , low of -10°C .

Mostly cloudy with flurries, high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Cloudy with snow showers, high near -6°C, low of -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layered clothing with insulated gloves and snow boots are essential for the cold.

Historical Trivia: Kamloops is known for its semi-arid climate, making heavy snowfall events rare compared to other parts of BC.

Prince George

Current Conditions: Snow flurries and -10°C, barometric pressure at 1018 hPa and steady, with light winds from the northwest at 8 km/h.

Snow flurries and -10°C, barometric pressure at and steady, with light winds from the northwest at 8 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 8:10 AM, sunset at 3:50 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Snow showers continuing, high near -8°C , low of -14°C .

Snow showers continuing, high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Light snow ending with clearing skies, high near -10°C, low of -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Heavy-duty winter wear with thick gloves and boots is essential in these conditions.

Historical Trivia: Prince George experienced its snowiest December in 1984, recording over 120 cm of snow.

Vancouver

Current Conditions: Rain at 4°C , barometric pressure at 1006 hPa and falling, with south winds at 15 km/h.

Rain at , barometric pressure at and falling, with south winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 4:15 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Rain tapering off by evening, high near 6°C , low of 2°C .

Rain tapering off by evening, high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Showers throughout the day, high near 7°C, low of 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof jackets and footwear are a must in the wet conditions.

Historical Trivia: Vancouver’s wettest December on record was in 2006, with over 200 mm of rain.

Victoria

Current Conditions: Light rain and breezy at 5°C , barometric pressure at 1004 hPa and falling, with southerly winds at 25 km/h.

Light rain and breezy at , barometric pressure at and falling, with southerly winds at 25 km/h. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 4:20 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Rain and gusty winds, high near 8°C , low of 4°C .

Rain and gusty winds, high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Showers tapering off, high near 7°C, low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Waterproof layers and windproof accessories are essential in gusty, wet conditions.

Historical Trivia: Victoria is Canada’s mildest city in winter, rarely experiencing snow.

Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut

Dawson City

Current Conditions: Clear skies and very cold at -31°C , barometric pressure at 1025 hPa and steady, with calm winds.

Clear skies and very cold at , barometric pressure at and steady, with calm winds. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 10:10 AM, sunset at 3:00 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Clear but bitterly cold, high of -28°C , low of -35°C .

Clear but bitterly cold, high of , low of . Monday, December 9: Mostly sunny, high near -26°C, low of -33°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme cold weather gear is non-negotiable in these frigid conditions.

Historical Trivia: Dawson City’s winters are legendary, with record lows dipping below -50°C.

Yellowknife

Current Conditions: Partly cloudy and cold at -27°C , barometric pressure at 1028 hPa and steady, with calm winds.

Partly cloudy and cold at , barometric pressure at and steady, with calm winds. Sunrise/Sunset: Sunrise at 9:40 AM, sunset at 2:50 PM.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Partly sunny, high near -25°C , low of -30°C .

Partly sunny, high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Mostly sunny and cold, high near -24°C, low of -32°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Insulated boots, gloves, and full winter gear are a must.

Historical Trivia: Yellowknife’s coldest recorded December temperature was -51°C in 1947.

Alert

Current Conditions: Clear skies at -38°C , barometric pressure at 1032 hPa , and calm winds.

Clear skies at , barometric pressure at , and calm winds. Sunrise/Sunset: Continuous darkness; polar night.

Forecast:

Sunday, December 8: Clear and frigid, high near -35°C , low of -40°C .

Clear and frigid, high near , low of . Monday, December 9: Bitterly cold with increasing clouds, high near -34°C, low of -42°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Extreme Arctic gear, including face masks and double-layered gloves, is essential.

Historical Trivia: Alert, the northernmost inhabited place on Earth, experiences darkness for several months during the polar night.