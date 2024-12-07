Winter Storm Watch Issued for Thunder Bay: Prepare for Heavy Snowfall

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 4:37 PM EST on Saturday, December 7, 2024, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the City of Thunder Bay.

A significant winter storm is set to bring heavy snowfall, beginning late Sunday afternoon or evening and continuing into Monday evening.

What to Expect:

Prepare for snow at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour. Total snow accumulations are forecasted to reach between 15 and 30 cm. The most intense snowfall is expected Sunday night through Monday morning, with conditions gradually improving by Monday evening.

Timing Details:

Start: Late Sunday afternoon or early evening.

Late Sunday afternoon or early evening. Peak: Overnight Sunday through Monday morning.

Overnight Sunday through Monday morning. End: Snow tapers off by Monday evening.

Current Weather in Thunder Bay:

Temperature: -11°C

-11°C Wind: Calm at 5 km/h

Calm at 5 km/h Humidity: 84%

84% Barometric Pressure: 102.1 kPa and steady

Travel Advisory:

The storm’s rapid accumulation of snow could lead to hazardous travel conditions. Visibility may be reduced significantly during heavy snowfall. Residents should plan for potential delays and avoid non-essential travel during the storm’s peak.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Bundle up in insulated layers and waterproof outerwear to combat the cold and snowy conditions. Opt for sturdy, slip-resistant boots for navigating snowy surfaces. A hat, gloves, and scarf will provide additional warmth and protection against the elements.

Historical Weather Insight:

The snowfall expected during this storm is significant, but Thunder Bay residents know how to handle winter. Did you know that Thunder Bay once received 29 cm of snow in a single day back in December 1974? Let’s see if Mother Nature tries to top that record this time around!

Stay updated and prepared for this major winter storm. Ensure your vehicle is stocked with an emergency kit, and keep a snow shovel handy for clearing driveways and walkways.