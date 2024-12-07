Weather Update: Freezing Rain Warning Ended for Thunder Bay: Brace for Icy Conditions

Thunder Bay – WEATHER WARNING – As of 4:00 PM EST the Freezing Rain Warning has ended.

Earlier…

As of 8:12 AM EST on Saturday, December 7, 2024, a Freezing Rain Warning is in effect for the City of Thunder Bay. Residents should prepare for slippery conditions as freezing rain is expected this morning and into the early afternoon.

The earlier weather advisory has been replaced by the weather warning.

The North West Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds drivers to slow down, stay alert, and stay in control.

Winter driving conditions can be unpredictable, with icy roads, heavy snowfalls, and reduced visibility creating challenges for drivers. Snowfall and freezing rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend in northwestern Ontario. Slow down and adjust your driving to the current road and weather conditions.

The OPP reminds motorists to ensure they are prepared for any situation by carrying a survival kit in their vehicle. Recommended items include a shovel, blanket, warm clothes, food, booster cables, flashlight, high energy foods, matches and a candle.

Ensure your cell phone is charged at all times in order to contact emergency services if you experience trouble. If you are in a life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1. Please call the OPP non-emergency number, 1-888-310-1122 for all other matters.

Visit the MTO website for up-to-date information on road conditions and closures at www.511on.ca.

Hazard:

Freezing rain with potential ice accumulation up to 2 mm on some surfaces.

Timing:

From this morning until early this afternoon.

Discussion:

Snow will transition to ice pellets and freezing rain this morning before tapering off early this afternoon. Areas northeast of Thunder Bay and north of Highway 17 can expect additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Motorists are advised to slow down in slippery conditions, watch for taillights ahead, and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Current Conditions:

Temperature: -9°C

-9°C Wind: West-southwest at 6 km/h

West-southwest at 6 km/h Humidity: 90%

90% Barometric Pressure: 101.7 kPa and falling

Historical Temperatures for December 7:

Record High: 8.3°C

8.3°C Record Low: -28.9°C

Wardrobe Suggestions: Given the freezing rain and chilly temperatures, it’s advisable to wear waterproof footwear with good traction to prevent slips. Layer up with warm clothing, including a waterproof outer layer, to stay dry and insulated. Don’t forget gloves and a hat to protect against the cold.