Thunder Bay Missing Person – Debra ANISHINABIE 41-Year-Old Female

December 7, 2024 – Incident Number TB24050228

Missing Person – Debra ANISHINABIE, 41

Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Debra ANISHINABIE, 41.

Debra was last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 5 in the area of the 100 block of Simpson Street.

Debra is described as an Indigenous female with long black hair and brown eyes, and approximately 5’1” tall and 180 lbs. Debra has a star tattoo on her left shoulder and several smaller tattoos on both of her arms.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.