Thunder Bay Missing – Heavenleigh MOSES-FORTIER, 15-Year-Old Female

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Heavenleigh MOSES-FORTIER, 15.
Heavenleigh was last seen on the evening of Friday, December 6.
Heavenleigh is described as an Indigenous female with a fair complexion, long black matted hair, 5’6”, 110 pounds, thin build and missing three upper front teeth.
Heavenleigh was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey joggers, and white runners.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.