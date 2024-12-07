Northern Ontario First Nations Communities: Weather Outlook: December 7–9, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER Desk – Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities are bracing for a challenging weekend of winter weather.

Several regions are under special weather advisories as a mix of snow, freezing rain, and extreme cold temperatures persists.

Travel by air could be impacted by weather conditions in Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake and Thunder Bay.

This comprehensive forecast covers Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post):

Marten Falls is mostly cloudy with light snow falling and a temperature of -12°C. Winds are light, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1020 hPa. December 7 will see cloudy skies with light snow accumulations up to 2 cm, a high of -10°C, and a low of -17°C. December 8 brings continued snow, with up to 3 cm possible and a high of -9°C, dropping to -20°C overnight. December 9 will be cold and clear, with a high of -15°C and a low of -22°C. Sunrise is at 8:24 AM, and sunset at 4:24 PM.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn):

Fort Severn is overcast at -18°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h, creating a wind chill of -30°C. The barometric pressure is steady at 1018 hPa. December 7 will bring periods of low clouds with brief sunny breaks, a high of -16°C, and a low of -23°C. December 8 will see light snow showers, with minimal accumulation, a high of -14°C, and a low of -24°C. December 9 will remain cold and cloudy, with a high of -17°C. Sunrise is at 8:23 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong):

Fort Hope is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions at -13°C, with calm winds and a steady barometric pressure of 1021 hPa. December 7 will see occasional flurries with light accumulations of 2 cm, a high of -11°C, and a low of -19°C. December 8 brings a mix of clouds and sun, with a high of -12°C and a low of -20°C. December 9 will remain cold and partly cloudy, with a high of -14°C and a low of -22°C. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset at 4:20 PM.

Sachigo Lake:

Sachigo Lake is mostly cloudy at -14°C, with light winds and a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. December 7 will feature light snow, accumulating up to 3 cm, a high of -11°C, and a low of -18°C. December 8 will be overcast, with occasional flurries and a high of -13°C, dropping to -21°C overnight. December 9 will remain cold with partial sunshine, a high of -16°C, and a low of -23°C. Sunrise is at 8:25 AM, and sunset is at 4:25 PM.

KI (Big Trout Lake):

Big Trout Lake is experiencing cloudy skies at -16°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1022 hPa. December 7 will bring intermittent snow, accumulating up to 4 cm, with a high of -10°C and a low of -19°C. December 8 will remain overcast, with a high of -13°C and a low of -22°C. December 9 will feature scattered flurries with some sunny breaks, a high of -15°C, and a low of -23°C. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 4:30 PM.

Sandy Lake:

Sandy Lake is mostly clear at -15°C, with light winds and a steady barometric pressure of 1021 hPa. December 7 will feature overcast skies with occasional snow, accumulating up to 2 cm, a high of -9°C, and a low of -18°C. December 8 will remain cloudy with additional snow accumulations of 1 cm, a high of -12°C, and a low of -19°C. December 9 will bring flurries and low clouds, with a high of -14°C and a low of -21°C. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset at 4:25 PM.

Pikangikum:

Pikangikum is cloudy at -13°C, with calm winds and a steady barometric pressure of 1019 hPa. December 7 will bring light snow in the afternoon, with accumulations of 2 cm, a high of -11°C, and a low of -17°C. December 8 will be cloudy with occasional flurries, a high of -13°C, and a low of -19°C. December 9 will remain cloudy and cold, with a high of -14°C and a low of -22°C. Sunrise is at 8:25 AM, and sunset is at 4:30 PM.

Cat Lake:

Cat Lake is experiencing partly cloudy skies at -14°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. December 7 will see intermittent snow with accumulations of up to 2 cm, a high of -12°C, and a low of -18°C. December 8 will feature overcast skies with flurries, a high of -13°C, and a low of -20°C. December 9 will remain cold and partly cloudy, with a high of -14°C and a low of -21°C. Sunrise is at 8:25 AM, and sunset is at 4:35 PM.

Kasabonika Lake:

Kasabonika Lake is cloudy at -16°C, with light winds and a steady barometric pressure of 1022 hPa. December 7 will bring overcast skies with light snow in the afternoon, a high of -11°C, and a low of -19°C. December 8 will feature cloudy skies with scattered flurries, a high of -12°C, and a low of -21°C. December 9 will remain overcast, with a high of -15°C and a low of -23°C. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 4:25 PM.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House):

Neskantaga is mostly cloudy at -15°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. December 7 will bring light snow showers, with up to 2 cm of accumulation, a high of -11°C, and a low of -18°C. December 8 will remain cloudy with flurries, a high of -12°C, and a low of -20°C. December 9 will be cold and partly sunny, with a high of -13°C and a low of -21°C. Sunrise is at 8:35 AM, and sunset is at 4:40 PM.

Summer Beaver:

Summer Beaver is clear at -14°C, with calm winds and a steady barometric pressure of 1021 hPa. December 7 will feature periods of snow, with accumulations up to 2 cm, a high of -11°C, and a low of -19°C. December 8 will bring cloudy skies with flurries, a high of -13°C, and a low of -20°C. December 9 will remain cold and overcast, with a high of -15°C and a low of -22°C. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset is at 4:35 PM.

Peawanuck:

Peawanuck is overcast at -17°C, with light winds and a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa. December 7 will bring light snow showers, with accumulations of 1 cm, a high of -15°C, and a low of -23°C. December 8 will remain cloudy, with a high of -16°C and a low of -24°C. December 9 will feature intermittent flurries with a high of -18°C. Sunrise is at 8:45 AM, and sunset is at 4:00 PM.

Attawapiskat:

Attawapiskat is cloudy at -15°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. December 7 will bring flurries, with accumulations of 1 cm, a high of -13°C, and a low of -20°C. December 8 will remain cloudy, with a high of -14°C and a low of -21°C. December 9 will feature occasional snow showers, with a high of -16°C and a low of -23°C. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset is at 4:10 PM.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Heavy winter clothing, including insulated jackets, waterproof boots, thermal gloves, and hats, is essential for all communities. Arctic-level outerwear is highly recommended in areas experiencing wind chills below -25°C.

