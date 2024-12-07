Holiday Shipping Delays: Purolator and UPS Pause Shipments Amid Ongoing Canada Post Strike

Service Disruptions Hit Couriers During Canada Post Labour Dispute

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The weather conditions across Ontario with winter storms, snow squalls and freezing rain warnings are impacting deliveries. Highway closures are impacting transportation companies as well.

Purolator and UPS have temporarily halted some shipments due to disruptions caused by severe weather, surging holiday demand, and ongoing labour disputes at Canada Post.

The 26-day strike has created a ripple effect across Canada’s courier industry, leaving e-commerce businesses and holiday shoppers scrambling. Many orders are on hold at this time. Shipping by Amazon is continuing, however highway closures and conditions will impact those deliveries and likely cause delays as well.

Purolator Pauses Partner Shipments

Purolator, partially owned by Canada Post, announced Friday that it has paused service for select partners, including third-party platforms like eShipper.

“This was necessary to maintain the integrity of our network, ensure the health and safety of our employees, and allow us to prioritize critical shipments,” a Purolator spokesperson stated.

The courier is assessing its network hourly, aiming to resume service as soon as conditions stabilize.

UPS Joins Service Suspension

UPS has also joined the suspension, further straining Canada’s shipping capacity. Businesses relying on intermediary couriers like eShipper face delays, as these companies facilitate shipments between smaller e-commerce operators and large carriers.

eShipper informed clients this week that “no shipments will be processed or moved by these carriers” for 48 hours, starting Wednesday.

Canada Post Strike Stalls Negotiations

The ongoing strike by over 55,000 Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) members began on November 15, with negotiations still at a standstill.

Talks between Canada Post and CUPW were suspended last week despite the union’s willingness to return to mediation.

CUPW reiterated its commitment to negotiations, noting, “Our counter proposals contain movement on both our demands and employer demands to help bring the parties closer to an agreement.”

Impacts on Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay residents may feel the pinch as local businesses and families attempt to navigate these delays. Small e-commerce operators across Northwestern Ontario who rely on Purolator and UPS face significant challenges meeting holiday demand, creating potential ripple effects in local supply chains.

What You Can Do

Shopping locally will ensure that you get what you are looking for, and will have it in hand for holiday gifts.

Residents are advised to plan ahead and explore alternative shipping methods where possible. With no clear resolution in sight for the Canada Post strike, shoppers should act quickly to avoid further holiday disruptions.