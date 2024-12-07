December 7, 2024 – Thunder Bay Weather: Winter Hits Hard Bringing Snow, Ice, and Caution

Winter Travel Advisory in Effect

Update – Freezing Rain Warning In Effect!

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is under a Freezing Rain warning which replaces the Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued earlier today.

Freezing Rain Warning in Effect for Thunder Bay: Brace for Icy Conditions

As of 8:12 AM EST on Saturday, December 7, 2024, a Freezing Rain Warning is in effect for the City of Thunder Bay. Residents should prepare for slippery conditions as freezing rain is expected this morning and into the early afternoon.

Hazard:

Freezing rain with potential ice accumulation up to 2 mm on some surfaces.

Timing:

From this morning until early this afternoon.

Discussion:

Snow will transition to ice pellets and freezing rain this morning before tapering off early this afternoon. Areas northeast of Thunder Bay and north of Highway 17 can expect additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Motorists are advised to slow down in slippery conditions, watch for taillights ahead, and maintain a safe following distance. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Earlier:

The city is forecast to receive between 10 to 15 cm of snow, though the presence of ice pellets could slightly reduce the overall snowfall accumulation.

There’s also a risk of freezing rain this morning, adding a glossy but slippery layer to the landscape.

At 5:00 AM EST, the temperature sat at a brisk -8.4°C with light snow falling. The barometric pressure measured 101.1 kPa and was on a downward trend, hinting at a moody sky.

Humidity is high at 93%, which will keep the air feeling damp and chillier. Visibility is reduced to 1.6 km, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re braving the roads.

Today’s Forecast: Snow, Ice, and a Touch of Drizzle

Snow mixed with ice pellets is expected to taper off this afternoon, transitioning to a cloudy sky with a 40% chance of light snow or drizzle. Freezing rain remains a concern during the morning and early afternoon, so tread cautiously. Winds are light, reaching up to 15 km/h, with a high temperature of +1°C. Wind chill values will make it feel like -12°C this morning.

Tonight: Cloudy and Chilly

Cloudy skies will linger tonight, with a 40% chance of light snow or drizzle and the potential for freezing drizzle. Temperatures will drop to a low of -4°C, but the relative calm of light winds should provide a break from biting chills.

Sunday’s Outlook: A Snowy Afternoon Ahead

Sunday starts off cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Snow will make a comeback late in the afternoon, accompanied by an east wind at 20 km/h. The high will hover near 0°C, with wind chill values feeling closer to -10°C. Overnight, expect steady snow and a low of -4°C.

Monday: Flurries and Falling Temperatures

Monday brings a 60% chance of flurries and a high of -3°C, with temperatures dropping to a frosty -12°C by the night. The snow showers may not be heavy, but they’ll keep the wintry scene intact.

Today’s Historic Weather Note

The record high for December 7 in Thunder Bay was a mild +10.6°C in 1953, while the lowest temperature recorded was a bone-chilling -31.7°C in 1976. Today’s forecast falls comfortably in between, though the icy mix gives it a unique twist.

Wardrobe and Safety Tips

Bundle up with layers to manage fluctuating conditions, and don’t forget waterproof boots to navigate snow and slush. Drivers, slow down, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles—ice and snow are unforgiving dance partners on the roads.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know Thunder Bay was once nicknamed “Canada’s Icebox” for its chilly winters? While the name no longer sticks, the city still flaunts its frosty charm each season.