Comprehensive Canadian Weather Report: December 7–9, 2024

Canadian Weather Report: December 7–9, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Canada’s diverse weather patterns take center stage as we forecast conditions from coast to coast to coast.

With freezing rain warnings, snow advisories, and extreme cold gripping various regions, this detailed report covers St. John’s, Saint John, Halifax, Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto, Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Churchill, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Calgary, Kamloops, Prince George, Vancouver, Victoria, Dawson City, Yellowknife, and Alert.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador: St. John’s is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 0°C, a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa, and northwest winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:45 AM, and sunset is at 4:15 PM. December 7 will feature partly cloudy skies and a high of 2°C, dropping to -5°C overnight. December 8 will bring scattered flurries and a high of 0°C, while December 9 will see rain and wind with a high of 5°C.

Saint John, New Brunswick: Currently clear and cold at -11°C, Saint John has a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa and calm winds. Sunrise is at 7:50 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM. December 7 will be partly sunny and cold, with a high of -6°C. Snow will develop on December 8, accumulating 5–10 cm, with a high of 2°C. December 9 will bring breezy and cloudy conditions, with a high of -2°C.

Halifax, Nova Scotia: Halifax is mostly clear at -6°C, with a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa and northwest winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:40 AM, and sunset is at 4:35 PM. December 7 will be cold and partly sunny with a high of -4°C. Snow begins on December 8, with 2–4 cm expected, and a high of 4°C. December 9 will be milder with sunny breaks, and a high of 2°C.

Quebec

Quebec City: Quebec City is clear at -12°C, with light northeast winds and a barometric pressure of 1022 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:20 AM, and sunset at 4:00 PM. December 7 will be mostly cloudy, with a high of -7°C. Snow begins on December 8, accumulating up to 10 cm, and a high of -3°C. December 9 will remain cloudy with light snow and a high of -6°C.

Montreal: Montreal is mostly cloudy at -7°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1019 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:30 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM. December 7 will see cloudy skies and a high of -5°C. Light snow arrives on December 8, with accumulations of 2–4 cm and a high of 2°C. December 9 will bring more snow in the afternoon, with a high of -4°C.

Ontario

Almost all of Northwestern Ontario is under either Freezing Rain warnings or Winter Travel Advisories. Travel along Highways 11, 17 *The Trans Canada Highway will be treacherous today.

Toronto: Toronto is cloudy at -1°C, with southwest winds at 20 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:45 AM, and sunset at 4:40 PM. December 7 will bring light snow, with a high of 2°C. December 8 will be milder at 6°C with cloudy skies. Rain is expected on December 9, with highs reaching 7°C.

Greater Sudbury: Greater Sudbury is overcast at -14°C, with northwest winds and a steady barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:50 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM. Snow will fall on December 7, with accumulations of 5–10 cm, and a high of -3°C. December 8 will be cloudy with a high of -4°C. December 9 will bring breezy conditions with additional snowfall and a high of -1°C.

Sault Ste. Marie: Sault Ste. Marie is mostly cloudy at -10°C, with northwest winds and a barometric pressure of 1018 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 4:45 PM. December 7 will see 5–10 cm of snow, with a high of -4°C. Flurries will continue into December 8, with a high of -5°C. Snow showers return on December 9, with a high of -3°C.

Thunder Bay: Thunder Bay is experiencing light snow at -12°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM. December 7 will bring flurries and a high of -8°C. December 8 will remain mostly cloudy, with a high of -7°C. December 9 will feature overcast skies and occasional snow, with a high of -6°C.

Prairies

Winnipeg, Manitoba: Winnipeg is partly cloudy at -14°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1022 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM. December 7 will be cold with a high of -11°C. December 8 will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of -13°C. Flurries arrive on December 9, with a high of -15°C.

Churchill, Manitoba: Churchill is overcast at -26°C, with northwest winds at 30 km/h and a wind chill of -40°C. Sunrise is at 9:15 AM, and sunset at 3:45 PM. December 7 will bring blowing snow, with a high of -24°C. December 8 will be clearer but bitterly cold, with a high of -27°C. December 9 remains frigid, with a high of -28°C.

Regina, Saskatchewan: Regina is partly cloudy at -18°C, with a steady barometric pressure of 1024 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset at 4:45 PM. December 7 will be sunny with a high of -14°C. December 8 will see increasing clouds, with a high of -13°C. Snow showers return on December 9, with a high of -12°C.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: Saskatoon is overcast at -17°C, with a barometric pressure of 1023 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset at 4:50 PM. December 7 will bring clear skies and a high of -14°C. December 8 will see flurries and a high of -13°C. Snow showers persist on December 9, with a high of -12°C.

Western Canada

Edmonton, Alberta: Edmonton is clear at -15°C, with northwest winds and a barometric pressure of 1025 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM. December 7 will bring increasing clouds and a high of -12°C. December 8 will see light snow and a high of -10°C. Flurries continue on December 9, with a high of -11°C.

Calgary, Alberta: Calgary is clear at -13°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1020 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset at 4:25 PM. December 7 will bring sun and clouds, with a high of -7°C. Snow arrives on December 8, with a high of -4°C. Flurries continue on December 9, with a high of -6°C.

Vancouver, British Columbia: Vancouver is rainy at 6°C, with southeast winds and a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:50 AM, and sunset at 4:20 PM. December 7 will bring steady rain and a high of 8°C. Rain continues into December 8, with a high of 7°C. December 9 will remain overcast with occasional rain and a high of 8°C.

Victoria, British Columbia: Victoria is overcast at 7°C, with calm winds. Sunrise is at 7:45 AM, and sunset at 4:25 PM. December 7 will bring rain, with a high of 9°C. Showers persist on December 8, with a high of 8°C. December 9 will remain rainy, with a high of 9°C.

Northern Canada

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories: Yellowknife is partly cloudy at -28°C, with light winds and a wind chill of -40°C. Sunrise is at 10:15 AM, and sunset at 3:00 PM. December 7 will be sunny with a high of -27°C. December 8 will see increasing clouds and light snow, with a high of -25°C. December 9 will remain overcast and cold, with a high of -26°C.

Alert, Nunavut: Alert remains in polar night with no sunrise or sunset. Temperatures are -33°C with a wind chill of -45°C. December 7 to 9 will feature mostly clear skies and highs near -35°C.