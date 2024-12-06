Storm Darragh Causes Major Travel Disruptions Across Europe

AMSTERDAM, NL – Travelers flying to or from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport are facing significant disruptions today, December 6, as Storm Darragh unleashes powerful winds and severe weather across the region.

Passengers are experiencing widespread delays and cancellations, with the situation expected to worsen as the storm intensifies. As of 9 a.m. ET, 135 flights have been canceled, and delays are averaging over an hour for most scheduled departures and arrivals, according to FlightAware.com.

Impact on Schiphol Airport Operations

KLM, the largest operator at Schiphol, has borne the brunt of the storm’s disruption, with nearly 100 flights canceled and more than 130 delayed. Airport officials are urging passengers to check their flight status and anticipate further changes throughout the day.

Travel Challenges Beyond the Airport

Roads and railways leading to Schiphol are also experiencing severe disruptions, with strong winds of 75 to 90 km/h creating hazardous conditions. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute has issued warnings about falling trees and flying debris, urging caution for those attempting to travel.

Broader Impact Across Europe

The effects of Storm Darragh are being felt across parts of the UK and Ireland, where wind gusts could reach up to 145 km/h (90 mph). The BBC warns of potential power outages, large waves, and damage to homes and buildings. Transport networks in these regions are also expected to experience significant delays and cancellations.

Advice for Travelers

Passengers heading to Schiphol or other affected areas should:

Monitor flight status updates directly with their airline or on the airport’s website.

directly with their airline or on the airport’s website. Allow extra travel time to navigate hazardous roads or delays in public transit.

to navigate hazardous roads or delays in public transit. Prepare for cancellations by exploring rebooking or refund options with airlines.

Storm Darragh’s impact is a stark reminder of the challenges severe weather poses to European transport systems during the winter months. Travelers are advised to stay informed and prioritize safety.