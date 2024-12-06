Northlander Passenger Rail Project Steams Ahead with New Contract and Train Design

The Ontario government has awarded a contract to EllisDon for construction along the Northlander rail corridor, signaling significant progress in the return of passenger rail service between Timmins and Toronto.

This contract will see upgrades to platforms and the installation of new shelters at stops north of North Bay, including Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Kirkland Lake, Matheson and Cochrane. Improvements include raised platforms for accessibility, enhanced lighting, and new signage.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is delivering on its promise to bring back the Northlander,” said Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The Northlander will not only bring safe and reliable transportation back to communities ranging from Muskoka to North Bay to Timmins, it will also help unlock the province’s full economic potential by supporting northern industries and resource sectors and improving access to good-paying jobs and essential services like health care and education.”

The province also unveiled the modern exterior design of the Northlander trains. These state-of-the-art trains will be fully accessible, with features like wheelchair lifts, Wi-Fi, and food services.

“Northern Ontario has always been a major contributor to our provincial economy, with potential for further growth in the years to come,” said George Pirie, MPP for Timmins. “By fulfilling our promise and bringing back the Northlander, our government is connecting the north to new economic opportunities and enabling improved access to services.”

“The construction now taking place will ensure the Northlander stops are safe, reliable and welcoming for all passengers,” said Chad Evans, CEO of Ontario Northland. “We are excited to see this work being delivered and to showcase the exterior design of the trainset. These are critical milestones as we prepare for the new era of the Northlander.”

The reinstated Northlander service will run four to seven days a week, with 16 stops in each direction between Timmins and Toronto. This project is part of a larger plan to improve transportation networks in Northern Ontario.

