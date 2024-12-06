Lakehead University named a leader in artificial intelligence research

Research Infosource rankings position Lakehead as one of the top research-intensive undergraduate universities in the country

Thunder Bay and Orillia, Ont. – Lakehead University has been identified as a Canadian research powerhouse in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to Research Infosource’s annual Top 50 Research Universities ranking and analysis, Lakehead is the number one research-intensive undergraduate university in Canada when it comes to AI research and publications. With over 180 per cent growth in published studies in the area of AI (from 2018 to 2022), Lakehead researchers are at the forefront of real-world innovation and transformation.

“The recognition from Research Infosource reflects the extraordinary talent and research capacity cultivated at Lakehead University,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Gillian Siddall. “Research and innovation is an important economic driver for the regions we serve and opens doors to collaboration, discovery and positive social progress. It also offers opportunities for our students to be at the forefront of real-world, cutting-edge research, particularly in the area of AI, that will give them hands-on experience and practical skills that employers seek.”

Lakehead academics are working with industry partners and collaborators in Northwestern and Central Ontario, nationally, and internationally on unique machine learning and knowledge engineering projects including intelligent transportation systems, healthcare robotics, power systems, and consumer electronics.

“Universities hold the key to shaping the future of AI by pushing the boundaries of what technology can do but in a way that’s responsible and ethical,” stated Dr. Andrew P. Dean, Vice-President of Research and Innovation. “The high calibre of research happening at Lakehead University has the potential to stimulate advancements around the world that contribute to global progress and societal good. Lakehead continues to be a trusted expert for knowledge transfer that leads to innovation and economic development.”

In this year’s Research Infosource rankings, Lakehead also maintained its spot as one of the top three universities in Canada in the Research University of the Year competition in the undergraduate category. In addition, Lakehead ranked:

No. 1 in not-for-profit research income (2023)

No. 1 in International Government Research Income Growth (470 per cent growth from 2022 to 2023)

No. 1 in artificial intelligence publications (2018 to 2022)

No. 1 in artificial intelligence publications as a percentage of total university publications (9 per cent of Lakehead's total research publications)

No. 1 in artificial intelligence publications growth (over 182 per cent increase from 2018 to 2022)

The university’s total annual research income continues to grow, increasing 13 per cent to $27 million from 2022 to 2023, and there’s also steady growth in corporate research income in addition to the not-for-profit research income.