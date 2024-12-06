Freezing Rain Warning Brings Slippery Conditions to Northwestern Ontario

Brace Yourself for Icy Weather Across Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – A Freezing Rain Warning has been issued for a vast region in Northwestern Ontario, including Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Atikokan, Fort Frances, Ignace, English River, Ear Falls, Perreault Falls, Shabaqua, Rainy River, and Kenora. This warning extends along Highways 11 and 17, with freezing rain expected overnight and persisting into Saturday morning.

What to Expect Tonight and Tomorrow Morning

The weather in this area is shaping up to be a slippery spectacle. Snow is expected to begin falling tonight before gradually transitioning to ice pellets and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to 2 mm is possible, which could create treacherous conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways.

The freezing rain will taper off west to east throughout Saturday morning, although regions east of Quetico Provincial Park may see lingering freezing rain until early Saturday afternoon.

Hazardous Conditions Ahead – Plan Accordingly

Be cautious if you’re out and about. Highways and other surfaces may become icy and slippery, requiring extra care when driving or walking. Reduced visibility and changing road conditions could complicate travel plans.

Current Weather Observations

Temperature: Near freezing, set to drop slightly overnight.

Near freezing, set to drop slightly overnight. Wind: Calm to light winds from the northeast, increasing overnight to 20 km/h.

Calm to light winds from the northeast, increasing overnight to 20 km/h. Humidity: 85%, contributing to a damp and chilly atmosphere.

85%, contributing to a damp and chilly atmosphere. Barometric Pressure: Steady at 1016 hPa.

Historic Weather Highlights for December 6

Record High: 7.8°C (set in 2002)

7.8°C (set in 2002) Record Low: -31.5°C (set in 1919)

Dress for the Weather

Tonight’s conditions call for warm, water-resistant layers to keep you comfortable and dry. Avoid unnecessary travel unless roads are treated.

Weather Trivia

Did you know freezing rain occurs when a warm air layer aloft melts snow into rain, which then refreezes on contact with cold surfaces? It’s a delicate atmospheric balance—and a slippery situation!