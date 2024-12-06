Calendar Parking Coming into Effect in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay report, with the recent snowfall and more snow forecasted next week, the City of Thunder Bay will be implementing annual calendar parking and priority route restrictions beginning Monday December 9, 2024, at 9 am.

Parking officers will be out enforcing the restrictions.

The City of Thunder Bay implements calendar parking and priority route restrictions during the winter months to allow for snowplows to clear local streets more effectively.

Calendar parking ensures that when the plow arrives, at least one side of the street is clear of parked cars and the plow can clear one side per day.

Calendar parking restrictions are in effect from 9 am- 5 pm every day, while priority route restrictions prohibit vehicles from parking on either side of the road from 2 am – 7 am every night to allow for efficient snowplow access.

The parking restrictions will remain in place until the spring.

For more information regarding calendar parking and priority route restrictions please visit www.thunderbay.ca/parking

Some streets may have additional restrictions posted. Please follow the postings and signage for your area.

During times that snowplows are on the roadways, motorists are asked to drive with caution. Please stay at least 20 metres back and allow the plows room to manoeuvre.