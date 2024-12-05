NewsNational News Winnipeg Police Update on December 2 2024 Homicide – Suspect Arrested By NNL Digital News Update - December 5, 2024 10075 Information contained in crime reports may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you. Homicide – Arrest: C24-282683 WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service previously issued a media release regarding a homicide on December 2, 2024. At approximately 5:35 p.m., officers from the Central District, with the assistance of the K9 Unit responded to the report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 200 block of Furby Street. Officers located a female in her 20s with serious injuries, and they provided emergency medical care. She was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries. Update: The deceased victim has been identified as 21-year-old, Breanna GEORGE, a member of the Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing / Big Island First Nation in Ontario. She was residing in Winnipeg. A female was arrested in the block and has been identified as 23-year-old, Savannah NASHACAPPO-BADGER. She has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Robbery and is detained in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS.