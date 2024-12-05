Winnipeg Police Update on December 2 2024 Homicide – Suspect Arrested

Homicide – Arrest: C24-282683

WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service previously issued a media release regarding a homicide on December 2, 2024.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., officers from the Central District, with the assistance of the K9 Unit responded to the report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 200 block of Furby Street.

Officers located a female in her 20s with serious injuries, and they provided emergency medical care. She was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

Update:

The deceased victim has been identified as 21-year-old, Breanna GEORGE, a member of the Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing / Big Island First Nation in Ontario. She was residing in Winnipeg.

A female was arrested in the block and has been identified as 23-year-old, Savannah NASHACAPPO-BADGER. She has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Robbery and is detained in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS.