Thunder Bay 50/50 Surpasses $2.5 Million Guarantee in Record Time

The December Thunder Bay 50/50 draw has already exceeded its $2.5 million guaranteed grand prize in less than a week!

Thunder Bay – NEWS – “Reaching our $2.5 million guarantee in under a week is absolutely unprecedented,” said Glenn Craig, President and CEO of the Health Sciences Foundation. “The excitement around this draw has been incredible.”

With four weeks remaining until the draw, the final prize amount is expected to climb even higher. Last December’s 50/50 set a record with a grand prize of $3.98 million.

In addition to the grand prize, there are also Early Bird draws with a total of $250,000 in prizes, including:

$25,000 draws on December 6th and December 27th

$50,000 Holiday Bonus Draw on December 31st

Tickets are available online at www.thunderbay5050.ca or in-person at the 50/50 Store in Intercity Shopping Centre. They make a perfect gift for the holiday season! Ticket packages are as follows:

• $10 for 5 numbers + 5 BONUS numbers = 10 numbers total

• $20 for 30 numbers + 20 BONUS numbers = 50 numbers total

• $50 for 150 numbers + BONUS 50 numbers = 200 numbers total

• $100 for 500 numbers + BONUS 200 numbers = 700 numbers total

• $250 December only Special Holiday Ticket Package for 1500 numbers + BONUS 500 numbers = 2,000 numbers total (Best Value)

The deadline to purchase tickets is midnight on January 2nd, 2025, with the draw taking place on January 3rd, 2025.