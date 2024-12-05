OPP Drug Warrant in Manitouwadge Leads to Multiple Arrests and Seizures

Significant Drug Warrant Execution in Manitouwadge

MANITOWADGE – NEWS – On December 4, 2024, the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a residence in Manitouwadge. Officers from the Marathon Community Street Crime Unit, the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team, and the Canine Unit were involved in the operation.

Items Seized During the Search

The search led to the seizure of:

Prohibited firearms

Replica-style firearms

Prohibited weapons

Suspected crystal methamphetamine

Two Individuals Face Charges

Stephanie GREER, 31, of Manitouwadge, faces numerous charges including:

Possession of imitation and prohibited weapons for dangerous purposes

Unauthorized possession of firearms

Possession of a Schedule I substance

Careless storage of weapons and prohibited devices

She was released from custody and is set to appear in court on February 26, 2025.

Christopher MCGILL, 35, of Manitouwadge, is charged with:

Possession of weapons for dangerous purposes

Possession of firearms contrary to a prohibition order

Unauthorized firearm possession

Possession of a Schedule I substance

He remains in custody and appeared in Thunder Bay Bail Court on December 5, 2024.

Community Safety Encouraged

The OPP urges anyone with information about illicit drug trafficking to contact their hotline at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymity, tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This operation highlights the OPP’s commitment to ensuring safety in Northwestern Ontario communities.