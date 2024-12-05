OPP Drug Warrant in Manitouwadge Leads to Multiple Arrests and Seizures

Significant Drug Warrant Execution in Manitouwadge
MANITOWADGE – NEWS – On December 4, 2024, the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a residence in Manitouwadge. Officers from the Marathon Community Street Crime Unit, the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team, and the Canine Unit were involved in the operation.
Items Seized During the Search
The search led to the seizure of:
- Prohibited firearms
- Replica-style firearms
- Prohibited weapons
- Suspected crystal methamphetamine
Two Individuals Face Charges
Stephanie GREER, 31, of Manitouwadge, faces numerous charges including:
- Possession of imitation and prohibited weapons for dangerous purposes
- Unauthorized possession of firearms
- Possession of a Schedule I substance
- Careless storage of weapons and prohibited devices
She was released from custody and is set to appear in court on February 26, 2025.
Christopher MCGILL, 35, of Manitouwadge, is charged with:
- Possession of weapons for dangerous purposes
- Possession of firearms contrary to a prohibition order
- Unauthorized firearm possession
- Possession of a Schedule I substance
He remains in custody and appeared in Thunder Bay Bail Court on December 5, 2024.
Community Safety Encouraged
The OPP urges anyone with information about illicit drug trafficking to contact their hotline at 1-888-310-1122. For anonymity, tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
This operation highlights the OPP’s commitment to ensuring safety in Northwestern Ontario communities.