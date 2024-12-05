Hosting Christmas Dinner for 10: A Guide to a Stress-Free Feast

Thunder Bay – LIVING – Christmas dinner is a time for cherished traditions, heartwarming moments, and of course, delicious food.

Growing up, our family Christmas dinner was at our grandparents, there was turkey, ham and roast beef with all the fixings. There were snacks and treats. It was a huge task for my grandmother making dinner.

Cooking for a crowd can be a daunting task.

The pressure putting a big dinner on that takes most of the day to cook and usually less than an hour to eat, makes things hard on the cook. It doesn’t have to be hard.

With careful planning and these helpful tips, you can create a memorable Christmas dinner for 10 guests without losing your holiday cheer.

1. Plan Your Menu

The Main Event: Turkey is the classic choice, but consider a roast ham, goose, or prime rib for something different.

Side Dish Stars: Choose a variety of sides to complement your main course. Roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce are all holiday staples.

Sweet Endings: Don't forget dessert! A traditional Christmas pudding, festive pies, or a selection of cookies are perfect ways to end the meal.

2. Make a Timeline

Work Backwards: Start with your desired dinner time and work backward, scheduling each cooking step. This helps ensure everything is ready on time.

Prioritize: Identify dishes that can be made ahead of time, such as desserts, cranberry sauce, and some side dishes.

Delegate: Don't be afraid to ask for help! Guests are often happy to contribute a dish to share.

3. The Big Shop

Make a List: Create a detailed shopping list organized by grocery store sections to avoid multiple trips.

Shop Early: Don't wait until the last minute! Stock up on non-perishable items well in advance.

Fresh Ingredients: Purchase fresh produce and your main course closer to Christmas Day to ensure freshness.

4. Prep Like a Pro

Veggie Prep: Wash and chop vegetables the day before to save time on Christmas Day.

Turkey Time: If you're cooking a turkey, allow ample time for thawing and brining.

Set the Table: Set the table the night before to free up time on Christmas Day.

5. Christmas Day Cooking

Oven Strategy: Plan your oven usage carefully to ensure everything cooks evenly and on time.

Delegate: Enlist help with tasks like warming rolls, refilling drinks, and setting out appetizers.

Stay Calm: Remember to enjoy the process! Christmas dinner is about spending time with loved ones, not stressing over perfection.

Bonus Tips:

Buffet Style: Consider a buffet-style meal to make serving easier and allow guests to choose their favorites.

Potluck: Ask guests to bring a dish to share, potluck style. This reduces your workload and adds variety to the meal.

Leftovers: Plan for leftovers! Send guests home with care packages of delicious Christmas dinner to enjoy later.

By following these tips, you can create a delicious and stress-free Christmas dinner that your family will cherish for years to come.

Happy cooking and Merry Christmas!