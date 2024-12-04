Update #4 SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL ON THE WAY FOR HUNTSVILLE AND LAKE OF BAYS

OPP Warning To Avoid Non-Essential Travel

(HUNTSVILLE, ON) – The weather and road conditions are continuing to deteriorate. The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is working with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), the municipalities, and the Fire Department in order to stay on top of the snowfall.

In the Bracebridge Detachment area, Houseys Rapids Road, Uffington Road, Southwood Road, Beiers Road, and the northbound ramp at Luigi Road remain closed. There are no road closures in the Huntsville Detachment area at this time, but please be alert as road conditions can change quickly. Plan your trip before leaving by visiting the MTO website for road conditions and closures at 511on.ca.

The OPP is urging the public to avoid non-essential travel during this time. Additional vehicles on the roads put occupants at risk and add additional challenges for snow removal.

If you are travelling, all your attention should be on your driving and the surrounding conditions. Avoid making any sudden braking or accelerating maneuvers as it could cause a loss of control of your vehicle.

If you are in a life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1. Please call the OPP non-emergency number, 1-888-310-1122 for all other matters.