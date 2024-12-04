Thunder Bay Resident Charged Following Child Pornography Investigation

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit has charged a 22-year-old resident after an investigation into the online distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Cyber Crime Unit Investigates Online Exploitation

Acting on information regarding suspected illegal online activity, investigators from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began probing allegations involving the sharing of child sexual abuse material. The investigation led authorities to suspect a local internet user.

Search Warrant Leads to Arrest and Device Seizure

On the morning of Wednesday, December 4, police executed a search warrant at a Thunder Bay residence. During the operation, officers arrested a suspect and seized an electronic device believed to contain evidence related to the investigation.

Aidyn Fucile-Ladouceur, 22, is now facing multiple charges, including:

Possession of Child Pornography

Accessing Child Pornography

Distributing Child Pornography

The accused appeared in court on Wednesday and was released under strict conditions. A future court appearance has been scheduled.

Community Urged to Report Online Child Exploitation

Authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying and reporting instances of online child exploitation. Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Constable Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting P3Tips.com. Reports of online child sexual exploitation can additionally be made through Canada’s National Tipline at Cybertip.ca.