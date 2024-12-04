Skating Rink at Prince Arthur’s Landing Opens for Season

Thunder Bay – LIVING – Thunder Bay residents and visitors can lace up their skates and enjoy winter at its finest, as the popular ice rink at Prince Arthur’s Landing is now officially open for the season. Operating daily from 12 PM to 9 PM, the rink promises a welcoming atmosphere for people of all ages and skating abilities.

With the arrival of snow, it is beginning to look like skating season!

The Water Garden Pavilion Lodge is fully open to the public, providing access to indoor washroom facilities, lockers, and benches to enhance the experience. For those in need of extra support, skating aids are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“There is something really special about skating outdoors so close to Lake Superior,” says Catherine Wilson, Community and Event Development Coordinator. “We are excited to welcome the public back this winter season.”

To make the most of the skating experience, visitors are advised to dress warmly and come prepared. Features like an outdoor fireplace, ambient lighting, and music add to the charm and comfort of this seasonal attraction.

Bundle up, bring your skates, and enjoy the magic of winter at Thunder Bay’s waterfront!