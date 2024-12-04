Several Facing Drug Trafficking Charges After Wabigoon Investigation

(DRYDEN, ON) – A comprehensive investigation by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), supported by the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Northwest Region Canine Unit, and the Dryden OPP detachment, has led to multiple arrests and drug trafficking charges.

OPP Raid Uncovers Illicit Drugs and Trafficking Evidence

On December 3, 2024, at approximately 9:00 AM, OPP officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Wellington Street in Zealand Township, Wabigoon. The operation uncovered suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone, alongside further evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

Four Individuals Charged with Serious Offences

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged:

Daniel Smith-Tracy, 31, of Ajax

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (oxycodone)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Obstruct peace officer

William Kenny, 56, of Wabigoon

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (oxycodone)

Erica Beardy, 33, of Wabigoon

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order

Monique Olson, 35, of Ignace

Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking (fentanyl)

Failure to comply with a probation order

Details of Court Appearances and Potential Penalties

Smith-Tracy, Beardy, and Olson remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on December 6, 2024. Kenny has been released and will appear on January 6, 2025.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, trafficking offences involving fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone carry severe penalties, including:

Fines : Substantial fines for summary convictions, escalating for indictable offences.

: Substantial fines for summary convictions, escalating for indictable offences. Imprisonment: Up to life imprisonment for trafficking certain Schedule I substances, such as fentanyl.

Breaches of probation and possession of proceeds of crime can also result in significant legal consequences, including incarceration. However remember all accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Public Assistance Encouraged

The OPP is urging anyone with information related to drug trafficking to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).