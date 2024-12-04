OPP Urges Drivers to Prepare for Unpredictable Winter Conditions

THUNDER BAY, ON – Winter has arrived in Northwestern Ontario, bringing with it snow, ice, and unpredictable driving conditions. The OPP is reminding motorists to prepare their vehicles and adjust their driving habits to stay safe on the roads.

Get Your Vehicle Winter-Ready:

Install winter tires: Winter tires provide significantly better traction and control on snow and ice compared to all-season tires.

Check your battery: Cold temperatures can affect your battery's performance. Have it tested and replaced if necessary.

Inspect essentials: Make sure your wipers and lights are in good working order, and top up all fluids, including windshield washer fluid.

Pack an emergency kit: Include a flashlight, blanket, first-aid supplies, snacks, a snow brush/ice scraper, and booster cables.

Adjust Your Driving for Winter:

Slow down: Reduce your speed and drive according to the road conditions. Be patient and keep a safe distance from snowplows and other winter maintenance vehicles with flashing blue lights.

Increase following distance: Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, as stopping distances are longer on icy roads.

Clear snow and ice: Completely clear all snow and ice from your vehicle, including the roof, windows, lights, and mirrors.

Avoid sudden maneuvers: Sudden braking, acceleration, or steering can lead to loss of control on slippery surfaces.

Plan ahead: Check the weather forecast before heading out and monitor road conditions and closures using resources like 511 Ontario (511on.ca).

By taking these precautions, you can help ensure a safe driving experience this winter.