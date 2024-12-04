Fort Frances: Thunder Bay Resident Charged Following Three-Vehicle Collision on Noden Causeway

By
James Murray
-
3617
Image Fort Frances OPP
Image Fort Frances OPP

Multi-Vehicle Accident Closes Highway Near Couchiching First Nation

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A Thunder Bay resident faces charges after a three-vehicle collision on the Noden Causeway that left five individuals injured.

The incident occurred on December 3, 2024, at approximately 9:00 PM, prompting a swift response from the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Rainy River District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fort Frances Fire Rescue, and Couchiching Fire Rescue.

Five Injured in Attempted Snow Plow Pass Gone Wrong

The collision happened when a vehicle attempting to pass a snow plow lost control, resulting in a crash involving two other vehicles. Five individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

The highway was closed for about an hour while emergency services managed the scene.

Yash Sawhney, a 25-year-old Thunder Bay resident, has been charged with one count of careless driving. Sawhney is scheduled to appear in Fort Frances Provincial Offences Court on February 6, 2025, to address the charge.

Previous articleUpdate #4 SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL ON THE WAY FOR HUNTSVILLE AND LAKE OF BAYS
Next articleCollisions and Weather Close Sections of Trans-Canada Highway
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR