Fort Frances: Thunder Bay Resident Charged Following Three-Vehicle Collision on Noden Causeway

Multi-Vehicle Accident Closes Highway Near Couchiching First Nation

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A Thunder Bay resident faces charges after a three-vehicle collision on the Noden Causeway that left five individuals injured.

The incident occurred on December 3, 2024, at approximately 9:00 PM, prompting a swift response from the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Rainy River District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fort Frances Fire Rescue, and Couchiching Fire Rescue.

Five Injured in Attempted Snow Plow Pass Gone Wrong

The collision happened when a vehicle attempting to pass a snow plow lost control, resulting in a crash involving two other vehicles. Five individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

The highway was closed for about an hour while emergency services managed the scene.

Yash Sawhney, a 25-year-old Thunder Bay resident, has been charged with one count of careless driving. Sawhney is scheduled to appear in Fort Frances Provincial Offences Court on February 6, 2025, to address the charge.