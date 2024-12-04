Collisions and Weather Close Sections of Trans-Canada Highway

By
James Murray
-
5772
Highway Closure

THUNDER BAY, ON – Winter weather is wreaking havoc on travel in Northwestern Ontario, with multiple collisions forcing the closure of two sections of the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1:15 p.m., Highway 11 was fully closed between Longlac and Kapuskasing due to multiple collisions and poor road conditions.

Shortly after, at 1:30 p.m., Highway 17 was also closed between Dryden and Ignace for the same reason.

Earlier this morning, the OPP reported the closure of Highway 17 and 17A in Kenora due to poor driving conditions.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel in these areas if possible. If travel is essential, exercise extreme caution and adjust your driving to the conditions.

For the latest updates on road closures and conditions, visit the Ontario 511 website or app.

Previous articleFort Frances: Thunder Bay Resident Charged Following Three-Vehicle Collision on Noden Causeway
Next articleSeveral Facing Drug Trafficking Charges After Wabigoon Investigation
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR