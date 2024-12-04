Collisions and Weather Close Sections of Trans-Canada Highway

THUNDER BAY, ON – Winter weather is wreaking havoc on travel in Northwestern Ontario, with multiple collisions forcing the closure of two sections of the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1:15 p.m., Highway 11 was fully closed between Longlac and Kapuskasing due to multiple collisions and poor road conditions.

Shortly after, at 1:30 p.m., Highway 17 was also closed between Dryden and Ignace for the same reason.

Earlier this morning, the OPP reported the closure of Highway 17 and 17A in Kenora due to poor driving conditions.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel in these areas if possible. If travel is essential, exercise extreme caution and adjust your driving to the conditions.

For the latest updates on road closures and conditions, visit the Ontario 511 website or app.