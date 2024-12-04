10 Things From the 1960s That Would Make You Cringe Today

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Change is the one constant in our lives. Often people look back at the past as a better time for everyone. Those memories also contain some things that “everyone did” back in the day, that would make many parents and authorities cringe today.

The 1960s were a time of groovy music, bold fashion, and social change. While television was common in many cases the black and white tvs with aluminum foil on the aerials to enhance reception were all too common.

But looking back, some everyday practices from that era would be considered downright dangerous by today’s standards.

Here are 10 things that were common in the ’60s that would make you cringe today:

Lawn Darts: These pointed metal darts were a popular backyard game, despite the risk of serious injury. Thankfully, they were banned in the late 1980s. Riding in Cars Without Seatbelts: Seatbelts were often an optional extra in cars, and car seats for children were unheard of. Kids would routinely bounce around in the backseat or even ride in the front seat as toddlers. In some of the larger cars of the era, even riding in the back window of a car, or sitting in the back of a pick-up truck was all too common. Smoking Everywhere: Smoking was permitted in restaurants, airplanes, and even hospitals. Secondhand smoke was simply a part of life. Back in the day, smoking in hockey arenas often meant by the third period the ice was harder to see because of all the smoke. Getting home, your clothes would smell of the cigarette smoke. Playing with Mercury: Liquid mercury was sometimes used in science classes and even found its way into some toys. Today, we know how toxic mercury is. Lead Paint: Many homes and toys were painted with lead-based paint, which can cause developmental problems in children. Asbestos: This hazardous material was used in insulation and other building materials, despite its link to lung cancer. DDT: This powerful insecticide was widely used to control mosquitoes and other pests, but it was later found to have harmful effects on wildlife and humans. Unpasteurized Milk: Drinking raw milk was more common in the ’60s, but it carries a risk of bacterial contamination. While it was common for a long time, and in some cases is continued today, most parents would No Childproof Caps: Many household cleaners and medications came in bottles without childproof caps, making them easily accessible to curious kids. Free-Range Parenting: Children were often allowed to roam their neighborhoods unsupervised, playing in streets and parks without constant adult supervision. While this fostered independence, it also posed safety risks. Remember riding bikes all over, in this time long before ipads, iphones and screens, parents wondering where the kids were could see all the bikes on the front lawn of a neighbouring home.

It’s amazing to think how much our awareness of safety has changed in just a few decades. While the ’60s were a time of freedom and fun, it’s safe to say we’re better off with today’s safety standards. What do you think?