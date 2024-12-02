UPDATE #2 – HIGHWAY 11 REMAINS CLOSED BETWEEN ORILLIA AND HUNTSVILLE

Highway 11 Northbound Lanes Reopened in Orillia

(ORILLIA, ON) – Highway 11 northbound lanes have reopened from West Street in Orillia. Crews are continuing to work on clearing the remaining snow on both the northbound and southbound lanes between West Street in Orillia and Highway 60 in Huntsville.

The southbound lanes of Highway 11, from Highway 60 in Huntsville to West Street in Orillia, are expected to reopen at approximately 4:00 p.m. today.

Except for Luigi Road, all on ramps and off ramps are cleared.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police continue to work collaboratively with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, road maintenance contractors and operators of snow removal equipment to clear Highway 11 and prepare for a full reopening.

Updates to follow. Please monitor 511on.ca for updated road conditions.