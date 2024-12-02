Thunder Bay Explores New Locations for Temporary Shelter Village

Thunder Bay, December 2, 2024 – Following City Council’s decision on November 25 to reject the proposed temporary shelter village site on Miles Street, the City of Thunder Bay is actively seeking alternative locations. This move marks a continued commitment to addressing unsheltered homelessness as part of the City’s 10-part Community Action Plan.

The temporary shelter village aims to provide managed indoor spaces with round-the-clock support and security, addressing the immediate needs of individuals experiencing homelessness. While not a permanent fix, the initiative is expected to alleviate public health and safety concerns while assisting the City in managing outdoor encampments.

Community Input Drives the Process

Public engagement is at the heart of the site selection process. Residents and business owners are encouraged to participate through the City’s Get Involved platform. An online survey invites feedback on potential benefits, suitable locations, and additional suggestions, while an interactive map allows users to propose specific sites.

Factors in Site Selection

Key considerations for potential sites include:

Proximity to essential services and public transit

Location in or near historical encampment areas

Adequate space and construction readiness

Alignment with city growth plans

Safety and emergency access requirements

Compatibility with current land uses

The City is evaluating city-owned properties and is open to private land proposals that align with budget constraints, whether through purchase, lease, or donation.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.thunderbay.ca/getinvolved to participate in the survey, explore the map, and stay informed about the project’s progress.