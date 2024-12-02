Temporary GST/HST Tax Break: What Thunder Bay Businesses Need to Know

Thunder Bay – Business – Businesses in Thunder Bay and across Canada should prepare for temporary GST/HST relief as part of new legislation introduced by the Government of Canada. The measure, effective from December 14, 2024, to February 15, 2025, provides a tax break on certain goods and services.

To assist businesses in implementing these changes, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has launched a dedicated webpage detailing:

Qualifying goods and services for the GST/HST relief.

for the GST/HST relief. Steps for shoppers to benefit from the tax break.

from the tax break. Instructions for businesses on how to adjust their systems to reflect the temporary changes.

How to Prepare

Businesses must ensure that the GST/HST is removed from qualifying goods at checkout by the start date. The CRA recommends updating point-of-sale systems and staff training to ensure compliance.

Important Dates

Start Date: December 14, 2024

December 14, 2024 End Date: February 15, 2025

For further details, visit the CRA’s official webpage, where you can find specific guidance tailored to both businesses and consumers.