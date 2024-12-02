Temporary GST/HST Tax Break: What Thunder Bay Businesses Need to Know

Thunder Bay – Business – Businesses in Thunder Bay and across Canada should prepare for temporary GST/HST relief as part of new legislation introduced by the Government of Canada. The measure, effective from December 14, 2024, to February 15, 2025, provides a tax break on certain goods and services.
To assist businesses in implementing these changes, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has launched a dedicated webpage detailing:
- Qualifying goods and services for the GST/HST relief.
- Steps for shoppers to benefit from the tax break.
- Instructions for businesses on how to adjust their systems to reflect the temporary changes.
How to Prepare
Businesses must ensure that the GST/HST is removed from qualifying goods at checkout by the start date. The CRA recommends updating point-of-sale systems and staff training to ensure compliance.
Important Dates
- Start Date: December 14, 2024
- End Date: February 15, 2025
For further details, visit the CRA’s official webpage, where you can find specific guidance tailored to both businesses and consumers.