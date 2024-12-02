Ontario Food Banks Overwhelmed as Demand Soars, Resources Dwindle

THUNDER BAY, ON – A new report paints a grim picture of food insecurity in Ontario, with food banks struggling to keep up with record-high demand and dwindling resources. Feed Ontario’s 2024 Hunger Report reveals that over one million people relied on food banks this year – a staggering 25% increase from 2023 and the eighth consecutive year of growth.

“People only turn to food banks after they’ve exhausted all other options,” says Carolyn Stewart, CEO of Feed Ontario. “This is the highest number of people on record, and it’s happening as donations decline because more people can’t afford to give.”

The current situation with increased demand along with families struggling as the holiday season begins is putting major pressure on Ontario Food Banks.

Forced to Cut Services

The report highlights the dire situation facing food banks across the province:

40% of food banks have reduced the amount of food they provide.

of food banks have reduced the amount of food they provide. 50% have cut back on essential “wrap-around” services like counselling and skills training.

have cut back on essential “wrap-around” services like counselling and skills training. Some food banks are even facing the possibility of closure.

Why are so many people going hungry?

The report points to several key factors driving this crisis:

Skyrocketing housing costs: The number of food bank users who are renters has increased by 80% in the last four years. Homelessness is also on the rise.

The number of food bank users who are renters has increased by 80% in the last four years. Homelessness is also on the rise. Precarious employment: One in four food bank users are employed, but many are stuck in low-wage jobs with no benefits.

One in four food bank users are employed, but many are stuck in low-wage jobs with no benefits. Inadequate social assistance: Two-thirds of food bank users rely on social assistance programs like Ontario Works and ODSP, which provide incomes far below the poverty line.

“Food Banks Are Not the Solution”

Feed Ontario emphasizes that food banks are not a sustainable solution to poverty and food insecurity. They are calling on the government to take immediate action to address the root causes of this crisis, including:

A stronger poverty reduction strategy

Increased social assistance rates

Improved labour laws

Investment in affordable housing

How You Can Help

While advocating for systemic change, Feed Ontario is also urging the public to support their local food banks. Donations are urgently needed to help keep shelves stocked this holiday season. Every dollar donated to Feed Ontario provides two meals to someone in need.

To learn more or donate, visit: https://www.feedontario.ca/hunger-report-2024