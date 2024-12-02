Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested Following November Shooting

Thunder Bay, December 2, 2024 – Thunder Bay Police Service has arrested two individuals in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on November 21, 2024, in the 300 block of Finlayson Street.

Officers from the Primary Response Unit responded to reports of a gunshot in the area at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The incident prompted an in-depth investigation involving the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit. Through their collaborative efforts, two suspects were identified.

On Saturday, November 30, members of the Major Crimes Unit, supported by the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit, Emergency Task Unit, and Intelligence Unit, executed the arrests.

The accused have been identified as:

Marcus Ragobeer , 23, of Ajax, Ontario

Jessica Lewis, 23, of Thunder Bay

Both individuals face charges of Attempted Murder. They have appeared in court and remain in custody pending future court dates.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.