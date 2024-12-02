18-Year-Old Charged with Assault and Other Offenses in Dryden

Dryden, ON, December 2, 2024 – An early morning police response in Dryden has resulted in multiple charges against an 18-year-old individual following an incident on Orvis Street.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers from the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were dispatched to a residence to investigate a disturbance.

Following their investigation, the individual was charged under the Criminal Code with:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Failure to Comply with Release Order

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Assaulting a Peace Officer

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden at a future date.

The OPP is asking anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Witnesses can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).