Weather Outlook for Northern Ontario First Nation Communities for December 1-3 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – As December begins, Northern Ontario’s First Nation communities are experiencing the full onset of winter, with temperatures dropping and snow becoming more frequent. Here’s a detailed weather forecast for December 1 through December 3, 2024, covering Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

Currently, Marten Falls is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 26°F (-4°C). The barometric pressure stands at 1021 hPa, with northwest winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:48 AM, and sunset at 4:35 PM.

On December 1, expect cloudy skies with a couple of snow showers, reaching a high of 30°F (-1°C) and a low of 14°F (-10°C). December 2 brings a little snow in the morning, accumulating up to 1 cm; otherwise, cloudy and colder with a high of 17°F (-9°C) and a low of -6°F (-21°C). By December 3, anticipate low clouds with some sun and very cold temperatures, with a high of 8°F (-14°C) and a low of -5°F (-21°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with thermal clothing, a heavy winter coat, insulated gloves, and a hat to stay warm during the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls, located along the Albany River, often sees its waterways begin to freeze over by early December, marking the start of ice fishing season for the community.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

Currently, Fort Severn is cloudy with a temperature of 30°F (-1°C). The barometric pressure is 1018 hPa, with southeast winds at 20 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset at 4:10 PM.

December 1 forecasts cloudy and windy conditions with snow, accumulating an additional 1-3 cm, with a high of 28°F (-2°C) and a low of 8°F (-13°C). December 2 brings cloudy, breezy, and colder weather, with highs around 14°F (-10°C) and lows near 1°F (-17°C). On December 3, expect cold conditions with low clouds, a high of 8°F (-13°C), and a low of 1°F (-17°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy-duty winter gear, including a parka, windproof layers, and insulated boots, is essential to combat the windy and frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn, Ontario’s northernmost community, often experiences polar climates, with December temperatures frequently plunging well below freezing.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

Currently, Fort Hope is mostly cloudy at 24°F (-5°C). The barometric pressure reads 1016 hpa, with light northerly winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:50 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM.

On December 1, expect cloudy skies with a couple of snow showers, a high of 28°F (-2°C), and a low of 9°F (-13°C). December 2 brings cloudy and colder conditions, with highs near 15°F (-10°C) and lows around -5°F (-20°C). December 3 anticipates cloudy and cold weather, with a high of 9°F (-13°C) and a low of 0°F (-18°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Thermal layers, a warm coat, and waterproof boots are recommended to stay comfortable during the snowy periods.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope, situated on Eabamet Lake, often sees early ice formation by December, facilitating winter travel routes across the frozen lake.

Sachigo Lake

Currently, Sachigo Lake is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 15°F (-9°C). The barometric pressure stands at 1019 hpa, with calm winds. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 4:25 PM.

December 1 forecasts low clouds, with a high of 14°F (-10°C) and a low of -3°F (-19°C). December 2 brings cold conditions with low clouds, highs around 5°F (-15°C), and lows near -7°F (-22°C). On December 3, expect cloudy and seasonably cold weather, with a high of 11°F (-12°C) and a low of 5°F (-15°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated outerwear, including gloves and hats, is essential to stay warm during the cold days.

Weather Trivia: Sachigo Lake’s remote location often results in some of the coldest temperatures in the region during early December.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

Currently, Big Trout Lake is cloudy at 24°F (-5°C). The barometric pressure is 1017 hpa, with light easterly winds at 12 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:05 AM, and sunset at 4:20 PM.

On December 1, expect cloudy skies with flurries, a high of 23°F (-5°C), and a low of 2°F (-16°C). December 2 brings colder conditions with low clouds, highs near 6°F (-15°C), and lows around -8°F (-22°C). December 3 anticipates cloudy and cold weather, with a high of 9°F (-13°C) and a low of 2°F (-16°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter clothing, including thermal layers and insulated boots, is recommended to handle the frigid temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake often experiences early ice cover, making it a prime location for winter fishing activities by December.

Sandy Lake

Currently, Sandy Lake is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 14°F (-10°C). The barometric pressure reads 1020 hPa and is steady, with light northwesterly winds at 8 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:10 AM, and sunset at 4:25 PM.

On December 1, Sandy Lake will see cloudy skies with a few flurries, a high of 18°F (-8°C), and a low of 5°F (-15°C). December 2 will bring low clouds and colder conditions, with highs around 9°F (-13°C) and lows near -4°F (-20°C). By December 3, expect cloudy skies with scattered snow showers, with highs of 12°F (-11°C) and lows around 3°F (-16°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter attire, a parka, and warm gloves are crucial for staying warm and comfortable.

Weather Trivia: Sandy Lake’s December temperatures often hover around the freezing point, marking the transition from open water to ice-covered lakes.

Pikangikum

Currently, Pikangikum is experiencing mostly clear skies at 16°F (-9°C). The barometric pressure is 1018 hPa, with calm winds. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset at 4:30 PM.

December 1 brings increasing clouds with flurries, a high of 19°F (-7°C), and a low of 8°F (-13°C). December 2 will feature overcast skies and colder temperatures, with highs near 10°F (-12°C) and lows around -2°F (-19°C). December 3 will see occasional light snow showers, with highs around 14°F (-10°C) and lows near 5°F (-15°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Thick winter jackets, snow boots, and insulated gloves are essential for navigating the cold.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum, located near the Berens River, often sees river ice thick enough by December to support winter travel routes.

Cat Lake

Currently, Cat Lake is partly cloudy at 18°F (-8°C). The barometric pressure is 1022 hPa and rising, with light northerly winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset at 4:40 PM.

December 1 will see cloudy skies with snow flurries, a high of 22°F (-6°C), and a low of 12°F (-11°C). December 2 will bring colder conditions with highs near 11°F (-12°C) and lows around 0°F (-18°C). December 3 promises light snow showers with highs of 15°F (-9°C) and lows of 7°F (-14°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Bundle up with thermal layers and waterproof boots to stay warm and comfortable.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake is surrounded by pristine boreal forest, which takes on a magical, snow-laden appearance by early December.

Kasabonika Lake

Currently, Kasabonika Lake is mostly clear with a temperature of 15°F (-9°C). The barometric pressure reads 1019 hPa, with light southeast winds at 8 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:10 AM, and sunset at 4:25 PM.

December 1 brings low clouds and occasional snow showers, with a high of 18°F (-8°C) and a low of 6°F (-14°C). December 2 will be colder, with highs near 10°F (-12°C) and lows around 1°F (-17°C). December 3 will feature light snow showers and highs around 13°F (-11°C), with lows of 4°F (-16°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy-duty winter gear is essential to stay comfortable during the frigid temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake is known for its serene, snow-covered landscapes, which become a hallmark of the winter season.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

Currently, Neskantaga is mostly clear at 14°F (-10°C). The barometric pressure is 1020 hPa, with light northwesterly winds at 10 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset at 4:20 PM.

December 1 will bring cloudy skies and snow showers, with a high of 19°F (-7°C) and a low of 8°F (-13°C). December 2 will see colder conditions with highs around 9°F (-13°C) and lows of -3°F (-19°C). December 3 will feature cloudy skies and scattered flurries, with highs of 12°F (-11°C) and lows of 2°F (-16°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Wear a parka, snow boots, and thermal gloves to handle the icy temperatures comfortably.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga, located along the Attawapiskat River, often experiences winter river freeze-ups that facilitate winter ice road travel.

Peawanuck

Currently, Peawanuck is experiencing cloudy skies at 13°F (-11°C). The barometric pressure is 1018 hPa, with calm winds. Sunrise is at 8:25 AM, and sunset at 4:10 PM.

On December 1, expect overcast skies with occasional snow showers, a high of 17°F (-8°C), and a low of 5°F (-15°C). December 2 will bring mostly cloudy conditions with highs of 10°F (-12°C) and lows around 1°F (-17°C). December 3 will see occasional flurries, with highs near 12°F (-11°C) and lows of 3°F (-16°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including layered clothing and insulated boots, is crucial for Peawanuck’s cold climate.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck, situated near Hudson Bay, often sees the formation of Arctic sea ice by December, making it one of the coldest regions in Ontario.

Attawapiskat

Currently, Attawapiskat is mostly cloudy at 12°F (-11°C). The barometric pressure reads 1019 hPa, with calm winds. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset at 4:15 PM.

On December 1, expect cloudy skies with light snow, a high of 18°F (-8°C), and a low of 7°F (-14°C). December 2 will be colder, with highs of 12°F (-11°C) and lows near 2°F (-16°C). December 3 will feature overcast skies and scattered flurries, with highs of 15°F (-9°C) and lows around 5°F (-15°C).

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, scarf, and warm gloves are recommended for navigating the cold and snowy days.

Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat, located near James Bay, is renowned for its remote wilderness, offering unique winter views of boreal landscapes.