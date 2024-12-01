Thunder Bay Weather Outlook for December 1–3, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay’s weather is dominated by wintry conditions, with a mix of cloudy skies, snow flurries, and chilly winds defining the forecast. It will be slightly milder Sunday when compared to Saturday.

Current Conditions (5:00 AM EST, December 1, 2024):

Thunder Bay is under cloudy skies with a temperature of -5.4°C. The wind is blowing from the northwest at 21 km/h, gusting to 37 km/h, making it feel like -12°C. Humidity is at 75%, and visibility is a clear 24 km. The barometric pressure is 101.9 kPa and rising, indicating a potential continuation of stable but cold conditions.

December 1, 2024

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of flurries early in the morning. Winds will remain from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of -3°C, with wind chills holding steady near -12°C. The UV index is rated as low at 1.

Tonight, mainly cloudy skies will persist, with a 60% chance of flurries overnight. Winds will ease to become light early in the evening, and temperatures will drop to -5°C, with wind chills near -10°C.

December 2, 2024

On Monday, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Winds will pick up again from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, keeping wind chills near -12°C throughout the day. Temperatures will peak at -4°C, with the UV index remaining low at 1.

Overnight, the sky will remain cloudy as temperatures dip to -11°C, adding an extra chill to the air.

December 3, 2024

Tuesday will bring cloudy skies with a 60% chance of snow throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach a high of -6°C, with a continued wintry feel in the air.

The night will remain cloudy, with snow showers continuing to be a possibility at a 60% chance. Temperatures will fall further to a low of -12°C, ensuring a cold and snowy night.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Residents should bundle up with warm winter coats, thermal layers, and insulated boots to stay protected from the persistent cold and gusty winds. Hats and gloves are essential to combat wind chills, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, often referred to as the “Gateway to the West,” is renowned for its extreme weather fluctuations in winter. Interestingly, the city holds the record for having one of the clearest winter skies in Canada, making it a prime location for stargazing on crisp, cold nights.