Snow Squall Warning: Nipigon, Beardmore, Geraldton

Issued at 4:37 AM EST, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – Lake effect snow off Lake Nipigon is continuing to blanket the regions of Nipigon, Helen Lake, Beardmore and Rossport bringing intense and localized snow squalls that are creating hazardous travel conditions.

Travel along Highway 17 and Highway 11 is impacted.

Hazards

Residents can expect additional snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm by Monday morning. Visibility will be significantly reduced at times in heavy snow, making travel dangerous.

Timing

The snow squalls are expected to persist through the day and into Monday morning, tapering to flurries by mid-morning.

Discussion

Lake effect snow from Lake Nipigon is producing highly variable snowfall amounts, a hallmark of snow squalls. Some areas may see clear skies while others face intense snowfall within just a few kilometers. This variability, combined with rapid changes in visibility, is creating dangerous driving conditions along portions of Highway 11 and Highway 17. Road closures remain a possibility as conditions worsen.

Safety Advice:

Be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Allow extra time if travel is necessary, and consider postponing non-essential trips until conditions improve.