OPP and First Responders Navigate Severe Snowstorm Impacting Central Ontario

(Orillia, ON) – A major snow event has prompted an all-hands-on-deck response from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region, along with paramedics and firefighters. The storm has rendered many roads impassable, leading to closures and significant challenges across central Ontario.

Highway Closures and Travel Warnings

Key thoroughfares, including Highway 11, are closed in both directions between Highway 60 in Huntsville and West Street in Orillia, with additional closures on other sections. Tractor trailers are being redirected to Highway 35 as an alternate route. Authorities strongly urge residents to avoid all non-essential travel and stay updated via 511on.ca.

Emergency Assistance for Stranded Motorists

First responders, utilizing snowmobiles and off-road vehicles, are actively rescuing stranded motorists. Evacuees have been transported to shelters such as the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre. Authorities emphasize the importance of staying with vehicles if stranded, as walking can pose significant risks from both snow conditions and removal equipment.

Fuel and Power Supply Challenges

Limited access to fuel and power outages compound the difficulties. Motorists are advised to conserve fuel and seek shelter if unable to refuel safely.

Public Safety Advisory

The OPP reminds residents to refrain from calling 9-1-1 unless in life-threatening situations. Non-emergency concerns can be directed to 1-888-310-1122. Snow removal teams are working diligently, and additional traffic creates hazards for crews and other drivers.

Stay informed, stay safe, and monitor updates through official channels.