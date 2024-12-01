Federal Funding Secures Future for Thunder Bay Jobs: Unifor Applauds TTC Subway Car Investment

Federal Government Commits $1.2 Billion to TTC Transit Projects

THUNDER BAY – Business – The federal government has announced a long-awaited investment of $1.2 billion over ten years for Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) projects, including $758 million earmarked for the production of 55 new subway cars for Line 2. The funding is seen as a lifeline for manufacturing jobs in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay’s Alstom Plant Set to Benefit from Subway Car Production

Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, is celebrating the announcement, emphasizing the positive impact on the Alstom manufacturing plant in Thunder Bay. Workers at the plant, represented by Unifor Local 1075, have historically built every subway car currently operating in Toronto. The new production order is expected to sustain hundreds of direct and indirect jobs in the region, which has faced uncertainty in recent years.

“At its peak, the Alstom plant was the backbone of our community, supporting families and driving economic growth,” said Justin Roberts, Unifor Local 1075 President.

Unifor Champions Made-in-Canada Jobs in Public Transit Manufacturing

Lana Payne, Unifor National President, emphasized the importance of ensuring that public spending benefits Canadian workers. “This investment secures good jobs in Thunder Bay while delivering safe, reliable transit for Toronto riders,” she said.

Since 2018, Unifor has actively advocated for commitments to support local manufacturing. The union’s efforts included a joint statement with Ontario Premier Doug Ford urging federal action and a 2025 federal budget submission calling for Canadian-made transit commitments.

The announcement provides a much-needed boost to Thunder Bay’s manufacturing sector and reaffirms the city’s role as a key contributor to Canada’s transit infrastructure.