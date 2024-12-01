Federal Funding Secures Future for Thunder Bay Jobs: Unifor Applauds TTC Subway Car Investment

By
James Murray
-
4734
Thunder Bay Alstom plant
Thunder Bay Alstom plant

Federal Government Commits $1.2 Billion to TTC Transit Projects

THUNDER BAY – Business – The federal government has announced a long-awaited investment of $1.2 billion over ten years for Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) projects, including $758 million earmarked for the production of 55 new subway cars for Line 2. The funding is seen as a lifeline for manufacturing jobs in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay’s Alstom Plant Set to Benefit from Subway Car Production

Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, is celebrating the announcement, emphasizing the positive impact on the Alstom manufacturing plant in Thunder Bay. Workers at the plant, represented by Unifor Local 1075, have historically built every subway car currently operating in Toronto. The new production order is expected to sustain hundreds of direct and indirect jobs in the region, which has faced uncertainty in recent years.

Unifor is pleased to hear today’s long-awaited federal government commitment to fund new TTC subway cars, with the union’s expectation that the investment will result in good jobs at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay.
Unifor is pleased to hear today’s long-awaited federal government commitment to fund new TTC subway cars, with the union’s expectation that the investment will result in good jobs at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay.

“At its peak, the Alstom plant was the backbone of our community, supporting families and driving economic growth,” said Justin Roberts, Unifor Local 1075 President.

Unifor Champions Made-in-Canada Jobs in Public Transit Manufacturing

Lana Payne, Unifor National President, emphasized the importance of ensuring that public spending benefits Canadian workers. “This investment secures good jobs in Thunder Bay while delivering safe, reliable transit for Toronto riders,” she said.

Since 2018, Unifor has actively advocated for commitments to support local manufacturing. The union’s efforts included a joint statement with Ontario Premier Doug Ford urging federal action and a 2025 federal budget submission calling for Canadian-made transit commitments.

The announcement provides a much-needed boost to Thunder Bay’s manufacturing sector and reaffirms the city’s role as a key contributor to Canada’s transit infrastructure.

Previous articleThunder Bay Weather Outlook for December 1–3, 2024
Next articleCanadian News Giants Launch Landmark Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement
James Murray
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR